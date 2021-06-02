11 Salubrious Activities The Cleverest Entrepreneur Should Schedule To Avoid Burnout

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a large influx of entrepreneurs in 2021, a fine balance of home life and work life need to be obtained to avoid burn out.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With a large influx of entrepreneurs in 2021, a fine balance of home life and work life need to be obtained to avoid burn out. One solid idea that has worked for years for Upuia Ahkiong, an entrepreneur with over 3 businesses and newly engaged; is to create a 24-hour personal retreat.

During Upuia's first year of life as an entrepreneur, even with wellness as her goal she found herself needing to restart her energy. "Becoming burned out even in a short amount of time, especially as someone is starting, happened to me," she said. She started her personal retreat and determined these 11 steps. "A relaxed mind, a creative mind has helped me return to my business and solve problems with more ease and excitement," states Upuia.

Personal Retreat Plan

Go look at your calendar and block out an entire day in advance. Let people know that you are doing a Personal Retreat for 24 hours (of course you will contact them if an emergency and them to you). Determine a few pain-points or unknown points to you: struggling with social media? Want to meet other entrepreneurs? Then that leads you to number 3. A few suggestions ( Google , WELA ) Find 1-2 online classes that address your above pain points to attend once you return. Post on social media: you are on a personal retreat and when you will return. Everyone loves a leader who knows how to take care of themselves. Purchase an essential oil, select a healing tea, and soothing music (you have become your own client for calmness). Here are my favorites: ( Essential Oils, Tea, Soothing music ) Wake up with no alarm and, if possible, wake up to the morning sun (blinds or curtains kept open). It creates a soft and soothing wakeup Smoothie time. Find a great recipe that makes you feel happy. Meditate or relax and listen to your calming music list. Stretch and move all of your joints from your wrists, hips and knees. Do a minimum of 30 minutes with nature. A walk outside. Sit outside: find an area that creates your ability to just enjoy really looking at nature. Really notice the color of the leaves, flowers, an animal that hops past you. What unique color did you see today? Pamper yourself that night. No phone. No TV. Take a long hot shower. Just you, an essential oil, decaf tea, soothing music. If you find your mind flooding with inspiration or ideas, jot them down in your notebook/journal. You may just have created a new evening habit.

Upuia Ahkiong BioUpuia is a first generation Samoan-Chinese American born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area in California. Owner and Founder of Kua Body , massage studio; WELA , a women's entrepreneur group; and VAAI , digital design company. She earned her M.S. in counseling psychology at Chaminade University of Hawaii and spent over 7 years in Education as a school counselor and teacher. Upuia became one of the first massage therapists at Google, Inc. and spent over 10 years helping to build a massage program that's well-established and indispensable.

