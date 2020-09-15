10x Genomics First To Market With Product To Simultaneously Capture Epigenome And Transcriptome

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 10x Genomics (Nasdaq: TXG) today announced it has begun shipping its Chromium Single Cell Multiome ATAC + Gene Expression solution to customers, marking the first commercial release of a product capable of simultaneously profiling the epigenome and transcriptome from the same single cell. This multi-omic approach provides customers with the ability to link a cell's epigenetic program to its transcriptional output, enabling a better understanding of cell functionality and bypassing the need to infer relationships through computer simulations.

"This is one of our most ambitious undertakings at the company," said Ben Hindson, co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of 10x Genomics. "By introducing the first solution that captures ATAC and gene expression simultaneously, researchers can gain even more clarity by combining two already powerful methods to profile biological systems at single cell resolution simultaneously for the first time."

The new solution builds on an array of new products launched by the company this year for both its Chromium platform for single cell analysis as well as its Visium platform for spatial genomics. Early customers already working with Chromium Single Cell Multiome ATAC + Gene Expression include Stanford University School of Medicine, Icahn School of Medicine at Mt. Sinai and Spain's Centro Nacional de Análisis Genómico.

"My lab is interested in understanding why some immune cell types fail to fight the cancer," said Dr. Ansuman Satpathy, Assistant Professor of Pathology, Stanford University School of Medicine. "We plan to use 10x Genomics' new assay to understand the epigenetic and transcriptional regulation of immune cell dysfunction directly in patient samples, and to use this information to precisely engineer more effective immunotherapies in the future."

"Until now, we have relied on computational prediction to match a cell's epigenome to a single-cell gene expression profile," said Dr. Holger Heyn, leader of the single cell genomics team at Spain's Centro Nacional de Análisis Genómico that is working on delineating the dynamics underlying B-cell differentiation and activation. "10x Genomics new multiome assay will allow us to directly measure what before could only be predicted, and offers a new gold standard that will confirm how accurate these predictions had been."

"With this new technology, we can better understand the mechanisms affected by the non-coding risk genetic variation across a wide range of neuropsychiatric diseases, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, Schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and major depression, along with different severity of neuropathology and clinical symptomatology," added Dr. Panagiotis Roussos, Associate Professor of Genetics and Genomics Sciences, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

By using Chromium Single Cell Multiome ATAC + Gene Expression, researchers can:

Deepen their characterization of cell types and states with linked transcriptional and epigenomic analyses

Discover cells with similar transcriptional profiles but functionally different chromatin landscapes

Combine discovery of regulatory elements with gene expression to explore gene regulatory interactions driving cell differentiation, development, and disease

Easily interpret epigenetic profiles with key expression markers

Maximize insights from precious samples with multiple readouts from the same cell

Chromium Single Cell Multiome ATAC + Gene Expression is shipping to customers. To learn more, visit https://www.10xgenomics.com/products/single-cell-multiome-atac-plus-gene-expression .

About 10x Genomics10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. The company's integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including 97 of the top 100 global research institutions and 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies, and have been cited in over 1,500 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. The company's patent portfolio comprises more than 775 issued patents and patent applications.

Forward Looking StatementsThis press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project" "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding 10x Genomics, Inc.'s partnership activities, which involve risks and uncertainties that could cause 10x Genomics, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results and expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations, forecasts, beliefs, assumptions and information currently available to management, and actual outcomes and results could differ materially from these statements due to a number of factors. These and additional risks and uncertainties that could affect 10x Genomics, Inc.'s financial and operating results and cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release include those discussed under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and elsewhere in the documents 10x Genomics, Inc. files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to 10x Genomics, Inc. as of the date hereof, and 10x Genomics, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements provided to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing 10x Genomics, Inc.'s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Disclosure Information10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website ( www.10xgenomics.com ), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

ContactsMedia: media@10xgenomics.com Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com