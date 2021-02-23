10th Edition Of Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators Report Celebrates Innovation Excellence And Quantifies Economic Value Of Ideation

10-time recipients demonstrated greater market capitalization growth than Dow Jones Industrial Average or S&P 500, according to latest Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators report

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (CLVT) , a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today the 10th edition of the Top 100 Global Innovators™ 2021 report.

Every year since 2012, the Top 100 Global Innovators has identified companies at the pinnacle of the global innovation landscape by measuring the ideation culture that produces patents and puts them at the forefront. 10-time Top 100 companies have consistently recorded greater growth in market capitalization compared with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 over a six-year period and returned almost 2.5 times more growth by October last year. 1

Jeff Roy, President, IP Group, Clarivate, said, "While innovation takes aim at the future, the drivers and dynamics shaping it are more constant. We congratulate this year's Top 100 companies, particularly the 29 all-time recipients, that have consistently raised the bar of innovation excellence."

Innovation in 2021 has an increased urgencyAs a counterweight to volatility, innovation acts as a driving force for recovery and new growth. For the first time since its inception, the Top 100 Global Innovators looks at the hidden value of innovation culture and quantifies the economic value of ideation. An analysis of the 10-time Top 100 Global Innovators that are publicly traded companies - 28 out of the 29 - revealed that not only did their market capitalization over a six-year period outperform two major stock market indices, compared with companies that exited the Top 100 Global Innovators in 2013/2014, they opened up a valuation gap of US$57 billion per company by October 2020.

Other key findings from the Top 100 Global Innovators 2021 include:

The Top 100 Global Innovators 2021 come from three continents and 14 countries/regions.

The United States holds the top spot with 42 organizations, followed by Japan with 29.

The electronics and semiconductor sectors are the most prominent contributors to the Top 100, with 21 and 12 companies respectively.

Roy concluded, "In today's fast-changing world, the world's innovators represent a resource to society and are more critical than ever before. At Clarivate, we believe that human ingenuity can change the world for the better. We are committed to providing innovators worldwide with the information and insights they need to go to market faster with new innovation, while reducing their total cost of doing business."

Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators utilizes advanced patent solutions Derwent™, Derwent World Patents Index™ (DWPI) and Derwent Patent Citations Index™ (DPCI) to track innovation based on four factors: volume of patents, influence, success and globalization. Read more about the methodology here.

The Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovators 2021 report and full list of Top 100 organizations can be found here.

1 Measured as a consolidated group of 28 out of a total 29 10-time Top 100 companies that are publicly listed, market capitalization growth from Oct 2014 to Oct 2020.

