10th Annual National Rural Health Day 2020 Is November 19

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year in the United States, the third Thursday of November is National Rural Health Day. On Nov. 19, 2020, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH), the 50 State Offices of Rural Health, Federal, state and local agencies, and health care organizations across the country will honor the thousands of men and women, first responders, over 1,300 critical access hospitals, 4,500 rural health clinics, and rural health organizations serving the unique health needs of an estimated 57 million rural lives.

While much of the focus on rural health issues today relates to the COVID-19 crisis, unmet needs and challenges, National Rural Health Day, a grassroots movement now in its 10th year, celebrates the " Power of Rural." A central focus of the day is to introduce those whose contributions are making a positive difference, despite the difficult challenges of our time.

As a part of the day-long nationwide celebration, NOSORH will publish its annual collection of "Community Stars" on November 19. The electronic book, also available in print, contains the heartfelt and inspiring stories of dynamic, accomplished, and selfless rural health professionals, volunteers, and organizations from 48 states. Each featured Community Star was nominated to honor their tireless efforts and outstanding rural community service in the name of improving rural health access, quality, and outcomes.

A few of the rural health heroes featured as a 2020 Community Star include Alaska's Dr. Ellen Hodges, family medicine physician and Chief of Staff for the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation. Dr. Hodges is not only working at a fever pitch to contain COVID-19 for a population of 28,000 in sub-arctic conditions, but she is also working to manage the most severe, large-scale outbreak of tuberculosis in the region.

Also featured is David Walker, the eighth Chief Executive Officer of George E. Weems Memorial Hospital in 14 years, now credited for helping to save the failing Critical Access Hospital located in Apalachicola, Florida. Another 2020 Community Star is Minnesota's Dr. Deborah Erickson, a primary care provider in one of the most remote areas of the state near the Canada- United States border. As Warroad Altru Clinic's only long-standing physician, she has delivered 1,950 babies while also making rounds on patients at two hospitals and managing a full clinic caseload.

One of the exceptional organizations featured as a 2020 Community Star is the New Jersey-based Migrant Worker Outreach & Haitian Migrant Worker Outreach Program.Founded in 2010, the organization welcomes migrant workers and their families, offering a range of programs and services to help ensure those working to bring food to America's tables are not alone.

