107.55 MW Growth Expected In Global Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFCs) Market Featuring Ballard Power Systems Inc., Bloom Energy, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd. | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

The molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC) market is expected to grow by 107.55 MW during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC) market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC) market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Related Report on Energy Include:

Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics Market - Global building integrated photovoltaics market is segmented by end-user (commercial, residential, and industrial), panel type (crystalline panel and thin-film panel), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Global Transformers Market for Renewable Energy - Global transformers market for renewable energy by application (solar PV and wind farm) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Major Three Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFCs) Market Participants:

Ballard Power Systems Inc.The company offers FCveloCity MD, FCgen 1020ACS, and FCgen LCS among others.

Bloom EnergyThe company offers MCFCs that have uninterrupted power options, EV charging capability, and others.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.The company offers MCFCs which can generate power from conventional fuels like natural gas.

Molten Carbonate Fuel Cells (MCFCs) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC) market is segmented as below:

Application

Utilities



C And I



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



MEA



South America

The molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC) market is driven by the rise in demand for clean energy. In addition, the growing vendor collaborations and PPAs are expected to trigger the molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC) market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 26% during the forecast period.

More insights into the global trends impacting the future of the molten carbonate fuel cells (MCFC) market

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

