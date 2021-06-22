101 Nonprofits To Receive Funding From ECMC Foundation Employee-Directed Grant Program

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of an annual program designed to give back to nonprofit organizations nominated by ECMC Group employees in the communities where they live and work, the company's philanthropic arm, ECMC Foundation, will provide $1 million in grants to 101 nonprofits throughout the country. The grants aim to fill gaps created by the COVID-19 pandemic, to address educational equity and to provide support to communities during this crucial time.

This year, ECMC Foundation has awarded grants across office locations in five states, as well as in the cities of several remote employees as part of the 2021 GO! Program (Generating Outcomes: Funding Innovation and Racial Equity in Education). The program, now in its seventh year, allows each employee under the Foundation's parent company, ECMC Group, to nominate and vote for local nonprofits to receive grants that support the Foundation's mission of improving educational outcomes among students from underserved backgrounds.

"The GO! Program is designed to engage all employees in thinking about the mission of ECMC Foundation and how it might be best achieved where they live and work," said Peter Taylor, president of ECMC Foundation. "We believe in supporting creative and innovative education programs and solutions in employees' local communities, and we look forward to seeing how these grants help organizations close educational equity gaps during this pivotal time in our nation."

Grant dollars will fund education programs spanning from early childhood through postsecondary education.

"Even as we begin the long road to recovery from the pandemic, nonprofit organizations continue to support our communities, despite experiencing challenges themselves," said Jeremy Wheaton, president and CEO of ECMC Group. "We are honored that ECMC Foundation continues to contribute in our communities to support the organizations that move the needle on education equity and to serve under-resourced populations of learners."

The following are a few testimonials from employees who nominated organizations to receive funding.

Iris Cumberbatch, senior vice president of corporate affairs at ECMC Group's headquarters in Minneapolis, nominated the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center due to its effort to support families over the past year. The organization received a $20,000 grant.

"The Hallie Q. Brown Center has taken on additional responsibility during the pandemic to distribute meals to children and families in their program and throughout the community," she said, "which aligns perfectly with our mission to support strong educational outcomes and our educational equity and basic needs focus areas."

Elizabeth Gruenbaum from ECMC Group's affiliate Altierus Career College in Tampa nominated Step Up For Students because of its mission around equity and student success. The organization received a $20,000 grant.

"When the opportunity arose to nominate an organization whose work in our community makes a difference in closing educational equity gaps amongst families of marginalized students, I could think of no more worthwhile nonprofit institution than Step Up For Students," said Gruenbaum. "I was honored to be able to nominate an organization that aligns so closely with ECMC Group's mission to provide educational solutions that help students succeed."

Chris DeSousa, a remote employee in New York, nominated the Art of Problem Solving Initiative because the organization aligns with her personal and professional vision for educational equity. This organization received a $20,000 grant.

"A child's opportunity to learn, dream and discover a career should not be dictated by resources," she said. "By providing a challenging education and a community of peers and mentors, from middle school through college, a pathway for hope is created and real change is realized."

Since the GO! Program first launched in 2015, it has awarded a total of $8.3 million through 525 grants.

About ECMC FoundationECMC Foundation is a Los Angeles-based, nationally focused foundation whose mission is to inspire and to facilitate improvements that affect educational outcomes—especially among underserved populations—through evidence-based innovation. It is one of several affiliates under the ECMC Group enterprise based in Minneapolis. ECMC Foundation makes investments in two focus areas: College Success and Career Readiness; and uses a spectrum of funding structures, including strategic grantmaking and program-related investments, to invest in both nonprofit and for-profit ventures. Working with grantees, partners and peers, ECMC Foundation's vision is for all learners to unlock their fullest potential. Learn more about ECMC Foundation by visiting www.ecmcfoundation.org and ECMC Group by visiting www.ecmcgroup.org.

About ECMC GroupECMC Group is a nonprofit corporation focused on helping students succeed by creating, providing and investing in innovative educational opportunities. Headquartered in Minneapolis, ECMC Group and its family of companies are focused on advancing educational opportunities through financial tools and services; nonprofit career education and workforce training; and innovative, impactful and mission-aligned funding for programs to help students achieve their academic and professional goals and to address the future of work. To learn more, visit www.ecmcgroup.org.

