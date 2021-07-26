10 Gbps Industrial Fiber Internet Available In The Heart Of The Montney, Northwest Alberta

Alberta based rural broadband provider launches 10Gbps Industrial internet service to benefit under-served communities and the oil and gas industry. Canadian Fiber Optics has completed a 250km of privately funded high-capacity fiber-optic transport network through the heart of the Montney gas field connecting Grande Cache with the Grande Prairie region in Northwest Alberta.

CALGARY, AB, July 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Canadian Fiber Optics (CFOC), announced the launch of its Industrial 10Gbps fiber internet and connectivity services along the Highway 40 energy corridor in Northwest Alberta. Following the completion of a 250km high-capacity fiber transport network between Wembley, Grovedale and Grande Cache, AB, the availability of 10Gbps internet and bandwidth services will benefit the under-served communities in the MD of Greenview, the County of Grande Prairie and the oil and gas industry with connectivity never experienced in Canada before.

"CFOC's multi-million-dollar investment in fiber optic infrastructure in Northwest Alberta will enable 10Gbps customized connectivity solutions for the oil and gas industry with blazing fast internet to under-served communities along the way," said Arjen Kaput, CEO of Canadian Fiber Optics. "We are proud of the fact that the infrastructure was built with North-American material, procured through Alberta based suppliers and constructed with our Alberta-based team. By using the very best technology available, our network is not only fast and extremely reliable but will enable our clients to roll out new health, safety, environmental and operational innovations with real-time technology this year."

"Reliable internet connectivity is a necessity in this dynamic world, for businesses, education, and everyday life. Connectivity in rural Alberta is significantly improving with large investments, much like today's announcement by Canadian Fiber Optics. The communities and industry in this region will benefit immensely from this new broadband infrastructure." - Hon. Travis Toews, Minister of Finance and MLA for Grande Prairie-Wapiti.

"Access to stable, reliable broadband is crucial for economic recovery and growth in Alberta. Canadian Fiber Optic's investment is great news for this region and means that families and businesses will have the connectivity they need to engage more fully with the global economy." - Nate Glubish, Minister of Service Alberta.

"Access to high-speed, reliable internet will create new opportunities for Alberta families and unleash the true potential of our rural economies. This investment by Canadian Fiber Optics is a game-changer for Northwest Alberta, and I look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on our northern communities." - Nate Horner, Minister of Rural Economic Development

About Canadian Fiber Optics

Canadian Fiber Optics is a fully integrated builder, owner, and operator of fiber optic networks. Their passion lies in providing reliable, high-speed internet and customized connectivity solutions to industry, businesses and communities in Western Canada so they can continue to grow, thrive and compete in the global marketplace. Based in Calgary, Alberta with offices in Grande Prairie, Alberta and Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, CFOC has deep roots in rural communities across the prairie provinces.

