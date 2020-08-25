10 Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf Personal Injury Lawyers Named To 2021 Best Lawyers® List

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf is pleased to announce that 10 lawyers have been included in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in...

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC Personal Injury Law Firm of Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf is pleased to announce that 10 lawyers have been included in the 2021 Edition of The Best Lawyers in America. Additionally, 3 lawyers have been included in the "One to Watch" list. Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

Lawyers on The Best Lawyers in America list are reviewed by their peers on the basis of professional expertise, and undergo an authentication process to make sure they are in current practice and in good standing.

Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf would like to congratulate the following lawyers named to 2021 The Best Lawyers in America list:

Marijo C. Adimey - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Jeffrey B. Bloom - Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs

- Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Professional Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs Diana Carnemolla - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Christopher J. Donadio - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Anthony H. Gair - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs Howard S. Hershenhorn - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Stephen H. Mackauf - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Ben B. Rubinowitz - Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Legal Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs, Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation - Plaintiffs Richard M. Steigman - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs Allan Zelikovic - Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions - Plaintiffs

The firm also would like to congratulate the following lawyers included in the 2021 "Ones to watch list"

Rachel Jacobs - Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

- Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs David H. Larkin (2021) - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

(2021) - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs James Rubinowitz (2021) - Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs

SINCE 1919, GAIR, GAIR, CONASON, RUBINOWITZ, BLOOM, HERSHENHORN STEIGMAN & MACKAUF has staked its superior reputation on its dedication, sensitivity and commitment to personal service. The firm specializes in catastrophic injury cases and has obtained some of the highest verdicts and settlements in NY.

Contact: Ben Rubinowitz, bbr@gairgair.com, 212-943-1090

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10-gair-gair-conason-rubinowitz-bloom-hershenhorn-steigman--mackauf-personal-injury-lawyers-named-to-2021-best-lawyers-list-301118001.html

SOURCE Gair, Gair, Conason, Rubinowitz, Bloom, Hershenhorn, Steigman & Mackauf