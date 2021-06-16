10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 3, LLC Raises $7.4 Million In 18 Days. Acquires 2 Self-storage Facilities. 10 Federal Sees Significant Velocity In Self-storage Leasing And Revenue Growth.

RALEIGH, N.C., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 10 Federal is pleased to announce that its newest 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 3, LLC ("10FSSAC3") offering successfully raised $7.4 million in 18 days since formally launching capital raising efforts on April 13 th, 2021.

Following the initial raise, 10 Federal Self Storage Acquisition Company 3, LLC acquired the 'All American' self storage facility comprised of 161 storage units in McDonough, GA on May 26th, 2021 and the 'Attic's' self storage facility consisting of 234 storage units in Newnan, GA on June 9 th, 2021. 10FSSAC3 will be adding an additional 92 storage units to the McDonough, GA location and has several additional storage facilities in the acquisition pipeline.

10 Federal is also pleased to announce that between January 2021 and June 2021, it has increased the 10FSSAC1 portfolio's store for store average revenue by 21.91% and 10FSSAC2 portfolio's store for store average revenue by 24.63%. Both the 10FSSAC1 & 10FSSAC2 portfolios have experienced tremendous growth in their operating Net Operating Incomes as a result of on-going operations.

The goal of 10FSSAC1, 10FSSAC2 and 10FSSAC3 is to acquire, renovate and convert self-storage properties to 10 Federal's unmanned, automated platform. Once converted, 10 Federal can efficiently and effectively operate the facilities using technology and remote support.

For more information on the offerings please visit- https://invest.10federal.com/properties/

