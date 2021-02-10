1/ST RACING Appoints Aaron Gryder As Vice President, Industry Relations

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1/ST RACING today announced the appointment of Aaron Gryder as the company's first Vice President, Industry Relations. Gryder will serve as a key liaison between 1/ST RACING and industry stakeholders to advance health, safety and rider reforms with a particular focus on jockey outreach, and as an ambassador for 1/ST RACING in California, Florida and Maryland to support and advance the company's mission to further develop its world-class racing operations.

Gryder, based in Florida, will report directly to Aidan Butler, Chief Operating Officer, 1/ST RACING and will be a media spokesperson for the company. He will also act as a primary point of contact for horsemen who are stabled at 1/ST RACING venues.

"We are excited to welcome Aaron to the 1/ST RACING team in this vital new role," said Aidan Butler, Chief Operating Officer, 1/ST RACING. "Aaron's depth of experience as a professional jockey and work with industry stakeholders is a perfect connection to ensure our communications and relations between tracks, stakeholders and the public is transparent, detailed and consistent. His extensive knowledge of the racetrack is incredibly valuable as we continue to elevate our safety protocols and promote 1/ST RACING."

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the forward-thinking team at 1/ST RACINGto bring our sport into the future," said Aaron Gryder, Vice President, Industry Relations, 1/ST RACING. "As a jockey I conducted myself in a manner that displayed my love for the horses and respect for the great sport of horse racing. I will bring the same enthusiasm and work ethic that helped me to be successful throughout my career as a jockey to my new role."

During a transformative time in horse racing, Gryder worked closely with 1/ST RACING to introduce and implement industry-leading health and safety protocols for horses and riders at Santa Anita Park. During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, he worked alongside Aidan Butler to bring the horse racing community at Santa Anita Park together to form North America's first sports bubble. This self-contained ecosystem allowed the hundreds of people who work on the backstretch, jockeys and essential racing personnel to keep the horses safe and active while protecting themselves, their livelihoods and the community.

Gryder is a highly respected retired jockey with over 4,000 race wins worldwide to his credit. He has wins in some of Thoroughbred racing's most prestigious stakes races including, the Dubai World Cup (2009) and the Breeders' Cup Marathon (2012). In addition to his decades long career as a professional athlete, Gryder has worked as an On-Air Analyst for ESPN, NBC Sports, Fox Sports, the TVG Network and HRTV. He has covered the worldwide broadcast of the Dubai World Cup and the Breeders' Cup and is widely regarded as an ambassador for the sport of Thoroughbred horse racing.

For more information on 1/ST please visit www.1st.com or @1/STRacing.

About The Stronach Group and 1/ST The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company's consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced "First") powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking 1/ST RACING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST LIVE,and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs ( California); Gulfstream Park - home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center ( Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center ( Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the newly formed operating group for all of 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, GWS and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGYis horse racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX,and Betmix brands. 1/ST LIVE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality by delivering uniquely curated events such as InfieldFest and Pegasus LIV Stretch Village. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company's live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park ( Florida) and Paddock Pointe ( Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing on and off the track. For more information, please visit www.1st.com.

