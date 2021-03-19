1/ST CONTENT Appoints Jason Wilson As Chief Operating Officer

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1/ST CONTENT,the innovative operating group for all of 1/ST's media and content companies, announced today the appointment of respected industry executive Jason Wilsonas Chief Operating Officer.

Wilson will work directly with Aidan Butler, President, 1/ST CONTENT, to further develop and align the company's North American and international content businesses. He will focus on innovating Thoroughbred racing content programs and building competitive platforms to service customers in dynamic new ways.

"I am thrilled to have Jason, a well-known and knowledgeable industry executive who shares our vision for the future of our sport, as part of the 1/ST team," said Butler. "Jason's appointment as Chief Operating Officer is an important next step for 1/ST CONTENT as we continue to harness new technologies and modernize the way racing content is produced and distributed."

"I look forward to working with Belinda Stronach, Craig Fravel, Aidan and the entire 1/ST team to establish the 1/ST CONTENT division as the future of content platforms for Thoroughbred racing," said Wilson. "My own vision for the future of modern racing directly aligns with the 1/ST vision to reimagine racing as a competitive sports product for a new generation of customers and fans alike."

Wilson previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer for Equibase Company, the Thoroughbred industry's official database of racing information and statistics and as the Vice President of Business Development for The Jockey Club and President of TJC Media Ventures.

"The Jockey Club and especially Equibase have been honored to have Jason represent us over the past decade," said Ian Highet, Secretary-Treasurer of The Jockey Club and Chairman of Equibase Company. "Jason's passion for the sport, his insights into how to improve it, and his quality of work will be missed, and they will serve him well in his new position with 1/ST CONTENT."

Prior to joining The Jockey Club, he spent three years as the assistant general counsel for SoftNet Systems, Inc./Aerzone Corporation in San Francisco and later served as an associate in the Healthcare Investment Banking group of Deutsche Bank Securities and as Vice President in the real estate, gaming and lodging group of Banc of America Securities.

For more information on 1/ST CONTENT, please visit www.1st.com or follow @1ST_Racing on social.

About The Stronach Group and 1/STThe Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horseracing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company's consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced "First") powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking 1/ST RACING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCEand 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING drives the best-in-class horseracing operations at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs ( California); Gulfstream Park - home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, and Gulfstream Park West ( Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center ( Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the newly formed operating group for all of 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, GWS and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGYis horseracing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality by delivering uniquely curated events such as InfieldFest and Pegasus LIV Stretch Village. 1/ST PROPERTIESis responsible for the development of the company's live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park ( Florida) and Paddock Pointe ( Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARErepresents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horseracing on and off the track. For more information, please visit www.1st.com.

