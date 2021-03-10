1/ST Appoints Rob D'Amico As Chief Security Officer

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1/ST has appointed former Federal Bureau of Investigation Supervisory Special Agent Rob D'Amico as Chief Security Officerfor the 1/STgroup of companies.

D'Amico will lead an integrated security team that will focus on elevating and enforcing safety and integrity protocols across 1/ST businesses. The security team will support and implement best practices for 1/ST RACING, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE, 1/ST CONTENT and 1/ST PROPERTIES and will work directly with 1/ST HORSE CARE to achieve the highest safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing. The appointment of D'Amico as Chief Security Officer provides an increased layer of protection and security oversight on the backstretch, for guests at 1/STvenues and online, for employees and the company's advanced IT systems.

"I am thrilled that Rob has joined our team as Chief Security Officer," said Belinda Stronach, Chairman and President, 1/ST. "Rob has an extensive and proven track record of collaboration with federal, state, local, and international law enforcement agencies and military that will serve to further complement and reinforce our company's unwavering commitment to integrity. While progress has been made, there is much work to be done to ensure we continue to weed out those in our sport who believe that there is a place for unethical and illegal practices."

D'Amico has over 26 years of experience and served in the top echelons of federal law enforcement and over 35 years of service to the United States government. Most recently, he served as the FBI's Legal Attaché US Embassy Kabul, running all FBI operations in Afghanistan. D'Amico has participated in some of the United States' most sensitive and highly visible investigations and operations around the world. Highly regarded in the law enforcement and intelligence community, D'Amico has been awarded with both the FBI's and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's highest medals for meritorious achievement.

"What a great opportunity it is to work with Belinda and her leadership team to make an impact in Thoroughbred horse racing," said Rob D'Amico, Chief Security Officer, 1/ST. "I look forward to applying my law enforcement and intelligence expertise to protect these magnificent animals and the integrity of the sport while working with the diverse group of companies that make up 1/ST."

About The Stronach Group and 1/STThe Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred horse racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The company's consumer facing brand 1/ST (pronounced "First") powers The Stronach Group's forward-thinking 1/ST RACING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY, 1/ST EXPERIENCE, and 1/ST PROPERTIES businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group's continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred horse racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING drives the best-in-class horse racing operations at the company's premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs ( California); Gulfstream Park - home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center ( Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course - home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center ( Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the newly formed operating group for all of 1/ST's media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, GWS and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is horse racing's largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. 1/ST PROPERTIES is responsible for the development of the company's live, work and play communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park ( Florida) and Paddock Pointe ( Maryland). As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group's commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred horse racing on and off the track. For more information, please visit www.1st.com .

