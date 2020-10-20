CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the COVID-19 pandemic casting a shadow of uncertainty over traditional holiday gatherings and celebrations, many consumers in the U.S. are using their wallets to get into the holiday spirit - for better or for worse.

To gauge consumer sentiment about their holiday shopping plans this year, LendingTree surveyed more than 1,000 consumers in the U.S. in early October.

Full report: https://www.lendingtree.com/credit-cards/1-in-4-americans-have-already-finished-their-holiday-shopping/

Key findings

According to survey findings, 1 in 4 (25%) consumers have already finished their holiday shopping. That number rises to 44% of parents with kids under 18, and nearly half (49%) of those with household incomes of $100,000 or more.

Some Americans are ushering in the holiday season early this year, as 1 in 4 consumers have already completed shopping for everyone on their lists. Others, faced with financial challenges related to the coronavirus crisis, are turning to credit cards to help them create a sense of normalcy this holiday season. As a result, many consumers may start the new year digging out of debt.

The COVID-19 pandemic might have played a role, suggested Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst for LendingTree. "Because of the coronavirus relief bill, increased unemployment benefits and overall reduced spending during the last six months, many Americans have a little more money in their bank accounts today than they otherwise would. It's possible that some folks have taken advantage of that surplus to do a little early holiday shopping," Schulz said.

MethodologyLendingTree commissioned Qualtrics to conduct an online survey of 1,034 consumers in the U.S., with the sample base proportioned to represent the overall population. The survey was fielded Oct. 2-6, 2020.

