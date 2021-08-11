1 Hotel Hanalei Bay Now Accepting Reservations For The First Wellness Dreamscape Of Its Kind

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is now accepting reservations in anticipation of the wellness sanctuary's debut in the spring of 2022. Beautifully intertwined with the sparkling waters, moss-covered cliffs, and lush tropical flora of Kauai, the flagship property of 1 Hotels and Resorts, is more than a wellness retreat — it's a harmonious extension of the natural world. 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay is the quintessential venue for true wanderlusters, future newlyweds, and business groups to indulge in the unsurpassed beauty of Kauai, "the garden island," and surrender to the physical, mental, and spiritual serenity it has to offer.

The resort is currently undergoing a $250 million transformative re-imagination, allowing 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay to emerge from the stale chrysalis of the past and better honor the local culture, safeguard the natural world, and open every possible inch of the property to the island's healing enchantment. 1 Hotels has both physically and metaphorically shattered ceilings, opening the sanctuary to nature in a way that has never been done. Every corner of this irreplaceable property is being reimagined — the results will boast 252 transformed rooms and suites, a 40 square-foot wellness center, renovated pools including the addition of a new adult pool with sweeping tropical views, and an 18,000 square-foot spa and fitness center. Holistic treatment offerings will also be focused on transformative growth, ranging from Ayurvedic therapy to infrared sauna sessions and customized for optimal efficacy.

On-site nutritionists, integrative medicine doctors, physical trainers, meditation guides, and wellness experts will offer 24/7 guidance to ensure each guest leaves with a deeper understanding of the mind-body balance and a profound connection to the natural world. Five dining and beverage venues with rotating distinguished chefs will utilize on-site gardens and neighboring farms to nourish guests with fresh, local, and sustainably sourced farm-to-table fare.

1 Hotel Hanalei Bay will further redefine destination wellness with 4, 7, and 10-day customized retreats. Prior to their stay, retreat guests will be gifted with personalized wellness packages to help them ease into a mindset that will pave the way for an extraordinary wellness onsite experience. 18 retreat guest rooms are being crafted to cultivate in-suite serenity, from in-room sage burning ceremonies to circadian lighting and sleep-tracking technology. Daily personalized physical and nutritional programming will utilize low, medium, or high impact training paired with restorative therapies to foster the ultimate wellness experience. Post-retreat check-ins will remind guests of the importance of guiding the body to new dimensions amidst the distractions of everyday life.

The sublime surroundings and extraordinary offerings of this exquisite wellness sanctuary are further nurtured by the warmth, tranquility, and traditions of the Hanalei Bay community. The spirited generosity of the local community creates an unparalleled atmosphere to cultivate 360-degree wellness rituals to last a lifetime.

In anticipation of the opening of the flagship property, Barry Sternlicht, Chairman and CEO of Starwood Capital Group, said, "The 1 Hotels brand expansion to Kauai is both perfect and personally thrilling. There is no more beautiful island where nature is protected and celebrated than Kauai. The setting and surrounds are simply astonishingly stunning. Not only in light of the 1 Hotels nature-centric vision but in the spirit of nostalgia. The Hanalei Bay area provided extraordinary memories to me and my family over the decades. There simply could not be a better place to showcase our commitment to the environment, to wellness and to teaching each visitor that one can lead a more sustainable life without sacrificing bespoke luxury. The retreat will be known not only by its beauty, architecture and interiors, but by our thoughtful 360 degree wellness programming and activities which will inevitably make this hotel the showcase for our brand a refuge for wellbeing for our guests."

To reserve a coveted booking, visit 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay.

ABOUT 1 HOTELS:

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, Sanya (China) in 2020 and most recently Toronto, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. All 1 Hotel properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. The brand is expanding with the upcoming opening of its San Francisco property and with properties under development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, London, Mission Bay and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

ABOUT STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP

Starwood Capital Group is a private investment firm with a core focus on global real estate, energy infrastructure, and oil & gas. The Firm and its affiliates maintain 15 offices in six countries around the world and currently have approximately 4,000 employees. Since its inception in 1991, Starwood Capital Group has raised over $45 billion of equity capital and currently has in excess of $60 billion of assets under management. The Firm has invested in virtually every category of real estate on a global basis, opportunistically shifting asset classes, geographies, and positions in the capital stack as it perceives risk/reward dynamics to be evolving. Over the past 28 years, Starwood Capital Group and its affiliates have successfully executed an investment strategy that involves building enterprises in both the private and public markets. Additional information can be found at starwoodcapital.com.

