1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge Accepted Into Virtuoso®

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, the mission driven luxury property located on the Brooklyn waterfront, has been accepted into Virtuoso®'s exclusive portfolio of luxury travel partners, comprised of more than 2,000 preferred suppliers in 100 countries. According to Arash Azarbarzin, President, SH Hotel & Resorts, inclusion in Virtuoso will open up new sales and marketing opportunities to the network's over 22,000 luxury travel advisors and their highly desirable clientele. Virtuoso agencies sell (U.S.) $30 billion annually, making the network the most significant player in luxury travel.

"Virtuoso's acceptance process is incredibly selective, so becoming a preferred partner is a true honor," said Azarbarzin. "The reputation Virtuoso member agencies have for outstanding dedication to their clients is a perfect fit with our own bespoke approach to service. Now that we're part of this renowned network, we look forward to offering Virtuoso advisors and their clients special amenities, values and experiences that surpass their expectations."

1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge joins Virtuoso's collection of the finest luxury hotels, resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour operators and other suppliers worldwide. These partners, which specialize in world-class client service and experiences, secure Virtuoso clients superior offerings, rare opportunities and exceptional value. These prestigious providers are able to market to Virtuoso clients via network vehicles and to Virtuoso agencies through multiple communications channels and events, including Virtuoso Travel Week, luxury travel's largest worldwide gathering. 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge's acceptance into Virtuoso gives it direct relationships with the world's leading leisure travel agencies in North and Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East.

A natural sanctuary located waterfront on Brooklyn Bridge Park, 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge stands right beside the East River and 5 blocks west of the Brooklyn Bridge Promenade. Set in a 10-story building, the hotel offers 195 guest rooms and suites, communal spaces for working or relaxing and enjoying a cocktail, 24-hour Fieldhouse fitness center, 50-person screening room, and a grab-and-go café with a menu of locally sourced and fresh fare, among additional features.

About 1 Hotels:As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, and Sanya (China) in 2020, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. All 1 Hotel US properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. The brand is expanding with the upcoming opening of its' Toronto property and with properties under development in Nashville, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, San Francisco and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

About Virtuoso Virtuoso®is the leading international travel agency network specializing in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organization comprises over 1,100 travel agency locations with more than 22,000 elite travel advisors in over 50 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with more than 2,000 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. (U.S.) $30 billion in annual travel sales make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com.

