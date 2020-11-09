1-Decanol Market Worth $264 Million By 2025 - Exclusive Report By MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " 1-Decanol Market by Source (Petrochemical Based and Oleochemical Based), Application (Plasticizers, Lubricants, Detergents & Cleaners, Cosmetics & Personal Care,...

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report " 1-Decanol Market by Source (Petrochemical Based and Oleochemical Based), Application (Plasticizers, Lubricants, Detergents & Cleaners, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Flavors & Fragrance), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the 1-Decanol Market is projected to reach USD 264 million by 2025 from USD 198 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

1-Decanol (CAS number - 112-30-1) is straight-chain fatty alcohol with ten carbon atoms. Its molecular formula is C10H21OH. It is a colorless to a light-yellow viscous liquid that is insoluble in water and has an aromatic odor. 1-Decanol is mostly derived from natural sources, such as palm kernel oil and coconut oil. It is also derived from petrochemical sources via the Ziegler process.

The major factors driving the 1-decanol market are increased demand from home & personal care application and availability of raw materials and growing consumption of 1-decanol in emerging countries of APAC region.

Petrochemical based 1-Decanol to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Petroleum-based 1-decanols are produced through the hydrogenation of decanoic acid using the Ziegler process. In this method, fatty alcohols are produced using ethylene and organoaluminium compound. It is also a colorless liquid with a sweet pungent odor. Some petrochemical-based 1-decanols are biodegradable. The physical and chemical properties are equivalent to 1-decanol derived from natural sources. These can be used as feedstock for different chemical reactions where alcohol is used.

Cosmetics & personal care is projected to be fastest growing application of 1-Decanol during the forecast period

The personal care application includes bubble baths, body washes, hand soaps, shaving products, hair shampoos, and oral care. 1-decanol is used as conditioners, emollients, viscosifiers, sheen agents, and gloss agents in a wide range of personal care products for skin, hair, body, and color cosmetics. They are generally used in creams, lotions, and spray formulations. The growth in demand for natural products and organically derived oleochemicals, such as 1-decanol, is a big trend in the global cosmetics and toiletries market. Consumers are looking for improved quality products, which are also sustainable and green.

APAC is estimated to projected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period

The manufacturers in end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, lubricants, plasticizers, and detergents & cleaners have their manufacturing base in China and India that generate demand for 1-decanol. India is expected to be the fastest-growing market in APAC due to developing industrial infrastructure and a huge population base generating demand for end-products such as lubricants, detergents, and cosmetics. The above factors make APAC region the fastest growing market during the forecast period

Major players profiled in the report include Kao Corporation ( Japan), Wilmar International Ltd. ( Singapore), Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad ( Malaysia), Sasol ( South Africa), Musim Mas Holdings ( Singapore), Emery Oleochemicals ( Malaysia), Royal Dutch Shell ( Netherlands), ExxonMobil Corporation (US), and BASF SE ( Germany).

