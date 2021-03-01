1,000 Dreams Fund To Celebrate Women Broadcasters With Twitch Throughout Women's History Month

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a national nonprofit that supports the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other resources, is excited to unveil the Twitch streamers who will be participating in their annual Streams for Dreams (#Streams4Dreams) Twitch Charity Event, taking place March 22 - March 26, in honor of Women's History Month. For the first time, 1DF will dedicate an entire day on March 24 th to the Twitch Student community by featuring women student streamers in honor of 1,000 DreamsFund's Twitch Student Scholarship announced at the end of 2020.

1DF's 2021 Streams For Dreams - Women's History Month Fundraisers:

UnvisibleGirl Bloodyfaster ripmika DieHardDiva yoojin Third_Artifact CarleeAsada CtrlAltQuin Erezebeta PopNoTarts blackwhimsy Kedapalooza Evivanneg louiseyhannah ZombiUnicorn thenovalux Tastypeachstudios SirKatelyn Imfamousx1x juwia MiladyConfetti BarefootTasha CamillaPanda mojo_jojo97 ThatNerdViolet TrickingLoki PleasantlyTwstd Jambo

"We are thrilled to partner with Twitch for a Year 4 to help inspire and elevate more women in the streaming and gaming space," says 1,000 Dreams Fund founder and CEO Christie Garton. "We are especially excited to support students in the Twitch community who are making incredible strides in their craft."

In partnership with Twitch and their community, 1DF will be celebrating all featured women streamers throughout the month while raising critical funds for its 1DF-Twitch BroadcasterHER Grant Program . Since its launch in 2018, the grant program, specifically created for up-and-coming women broadcasters on Twitch, has raised over $260,000 to support close to 200 talented content creators across the globe. In 2021, grants, ranging from $500 - $1,500, will be awarded to female Twitch creators for items that align with 1DF's funding mission, including conference travel, equipment upgrades, workshops, and more.

"The power of community can be truly transformative. We see this every day on Twitch as our creators and their communities come together to create, learn from one another, and celebrate each other," said Alyssa Sweetman, Director of Creator Social Impact at Twitch. "Through our work with 1DF, we've been able to support and elevate so many amazing women on Twitch, and give them the tools they need to build communities and find success from streaming. As we celebrate this year's Women's History Month, we are proud to continue our partnership and bring awareness to the meaningful work of this organization."

1DF designed their BroadcastHER Initiative (BHI) and their related grant and mentorship programs to directly support underserved women content creators. Women in the streaming and gaming industry still face considerable challenges when seeking financial support to fund creative projects within their careers, not to mention a general shortage of financial support for women in this space.

"The feeling of winning the grant was unreal; it's still unreal. I didn't believe that it was my name after being rejected and overlooked for a lot of things," says Imfamousx1x, a Spring 2020 1DF-Twitch BroadcastHER Grant Recipient. "Being selected for a BroadcastHER Grant helped by giving me confidence in myself and my content because someone believed in me and continues to believe in me. I used my funds to upgrade my PC equipment and also equipment to help during the stream as well."

A number of women Twitch broadcasters will be featured on Twitch's homepage throughout the entire month of March. For all participating 1DF Streams for Dreams fundraisers, who range from gamers to makers, 1DF is offering incentives, including their new 2021 BroadcastHER T-shirt, part of their new merchandise line designed to support the BroadcastHER Initiative.

About 1,000 Dreams Fund 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) a national nonprofit that supports the dreams of talented young women in need with scholarships, mentorship and other resources. 1DF believes that big obstacles should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $300,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured on Cheddar TV, NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and more. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About TwitchLaunched in 2011, Twitch is a global community that comes together each day to create multiplayer entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable experiences created by the interactions of millions. It brings the joy of co-op to everything, from casual gaming to world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon, our biggest brand-led event of the year, where we bring everyone together to celebrate, learn, and grow their personal interests and passions. We're always live at Twitch . Stay up to date on all things Twitch on Twitter and on our Blog .

