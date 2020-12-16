1,000 Dreams Fund And Twitch Student Team Up To Announce New 1DF - Twitch BroadcastHER Student Scholarship For Women Students Interested In Gaming Careers

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a national nonprofit that supports the dreams of talented young women in need, today announced the establishment of its 1,000 Dreams Fund - Twitch BroadcastHER Student Scholarship, in collaboration with Twitch Student, to encourage and support women students interested in careers in the gaming industry.

In 2021 and 2022, the new program will annually award $1,000 scholarships to 24 young women students who are currently enrolled in high school, a two-year, four-year college/university or graduate school and have a desire to work in the gaming industry. The scholarships provide financial assistance to further the students' expertise, such as travel to gaming conventions, educational conferences, hardware upgrades and instructional programs.

"For a very long time technology and gaming have not been marketed to young girls. This has caused the impacts we are seeing today where women are finding it harder to get into these industries. Twitch is proud to support 1,000 Dreams Fund in their mission to help more women break into the gaming industry," says Alyssa Sweetman, Twitch Director of Creator Social Impact.

In 2018, 1,000 Dreams Fund created the BroadcastHER Initiative to specifically support underserved women content creators who stream with the launch of the 1DF - Twitch BroadcastHER Grant program that supports up-and-coming women content creators. Supported by donations from the Twitch community, the BroadcastHER Grant Program has awarded over $100,000 in funding since its launch to women in the gaming and streaming industry, with 45 new recipients just announced during a live broadcast from the HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas on Friday, December 11, 2020. The new 1DF - Twitch BroadcastHER Student Scholarship Program expands upon this partnership already in place with Twitch, a leading streaming service.

"I launched 1,000 Dreams Fund to specifically support women with big dreams but who face big financial hurdles in reaching them. Students with career ambitions in the gaming industry now have new and critical financial support, and we're so proud to encourage their education through this our new BroadcastHER Student Scholarship with our awesome partner Twitch," says Christie Garton, Founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund.

Scholarship applications are now being accepted and may be submitted through May 1, 2021. For additional information and to apply, visit: https://1000dreamsfund.org/twitchstudentscholarship/

About 1,000 Dreams Fund

1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the dreams of talented women in high school, college, graduate school and beyond. 1DF believes that big expenses should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in 2016, over $250,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF and its BroadcastHER Initiative have been covered by Cheddar, Game Informer, NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org.

About Twitch

Launched in 2011, Twitch is a global community that comes together each day to create multiplayer entertainment: unique, live, unpredictable experiences created by the interactions of millions. We bring the joy of co-op to everything, from casual gaming to world-class esports to anime marathons, music, and art streams. Twitch also hosts TwitchCon, where we bring everyone together to celebrate, learn, and grow their personal interests and passions. We're always live at Twitch. https://www.twitch.tv/

