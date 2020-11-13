1,000 Dreams Fund And Kendra Scott Partner On MentorHER Initiative To Celebrate World Kindness Day

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of World Kindness Day, 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF), a national non-profit that supports the dreams of talented young women in need, is teaming up with Kendra Scott, a lifestyle brand providing gemstone-inspired fashion, jewelry, fine jewelry, home goods and beauty collections, to shape career success for talented young women across the country.

The two powerhouse organizations are accelerating 1DF's esteemed MentorHER Initiative, now in its second year, which pairs individual women in college and graduate school, or recent graduates, with well-matched professionals and executives for a one-hour, 1:1 mentorship session.

"World Kindness Day is an opportunity to highlight good deeds, and through this innovative employee engagement program for our partners, each single mentorship session can have long-lasting career impacts on our next generation of leaders," said Christie Garton, founder and CEO of 1,000 Dreams Fund. "We are grateful to Kendra Scott for their participation and encourage other organizations to team up with us to help keep these true acts of kindness continuing year-around."

On a day devoted to acts of kindness, 1DF and Kendra Scott are connecting 24 ambitious and diverse young women who are attending colleges from California to Connecticut with professionals from within the Kendra Scott organization. Each mentor-mentee pair meets once, in a single high-impact, 60-minute virtual session.

"As a brand, we're committed to empowering women and encouraging them to follow their dreams. We're so grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing our partnership with 1,000 Dreams Fund," says Amy Young, Senior Director of Retail Marketing at Kendra Scott.

The program is a win-win-win for mentees, mentors and employers. For mentees, the opportunity to connect with professionals in their chosen field offer life-changing insight. For employers, the program can be a pipeline to talent; through connections with accomplished and driven scholars, many of whom are attending graduate school or are recent grads, 1DF partners are able to expand, diversify and build-upon their talent acquisition channels. With 1DF's goal of generating over 1,000 hours of mentorship service in one year, additional partners are welcome to participate.

To learn more about 1,000 Dream Fund's MentorHER Initiative, visit: https://1000dreamsfund.org/programs/mentorher-initiative/.

In addition to Kendra Scott, 1,000 Dreams Fund would like to thank the following businesses for their participation in the MentorHER initiative: Colgate-Palmolive (Title Sponsor), Allied Esports, Bonsai, Gentherm, HARMAN, and NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc., among others.

How to Participate:

Mentees: College and graduate-level students as well as recent graduates nationwide may apply. International students studying in the U.S. - even those who are based in their home countries due to COVID-19 - are invited to participate. To be connected with a professional in your desired industry, apply here .

Mentors: Corporations, small businesses and nonprofit organizations are invited to partner with 1DF in this extraordinary, high-impact, employee volunteer opportunity. Individual professionals with an interest in helping the next generation of female leaders are also encouraged to participate as well. Help change a life by signing up here or contact 1DF's team for more information: programs@1000dreamsfund.org .

About 1,000 Dreams FundThe 1,000 Dreams Fund (1DF) is a national non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the dreams of talented women in high school, college, graduate school and beyond. 1DF believes that big expenses should never stand in the way of big dreams. Since its launch in November 2015, over $200,000 in funding has been granted to talented young women in need, helping them pay for the "extras" in school like study abroad, tech devices for the classroom and travel to conferences and seminars. 1DF has been featured in NBCNews.com, USA Today, MarketWatch, Forbes, Huffington Post, Chicago Tribune, Entrepreneur, TODAY and others. To learn more about 1DF, visit http://1000dreamsfund.org/

About Kendra ScottKendra Scott is a leading fashion accessories brand inspired by the personal experiences, travel and sense of community of its CEO and designer, Kendra Scott. With over 2,000 employees, Kendra Scott has over 108 standalone stores across the US and is sold in premiere retailers and over 600 specialty boutiques worldwide, and boasts a thriving web business. Kendra Scott is known for its kaleidoscope of beautiful accessories as well as the innovative and customizable Color Bar™ experience. As the brand continues to grow, the company remains true to its founding philosophy of "Family, Fashion, Philanthropy" and since 2010, the company has given back well over $30 million to local, national and international causes.

