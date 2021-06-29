[ Yellow Tail ] Launches PURE BRIGHT

STAMFORD, Conn., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching nationally this month, [ yellow tail ] PURE BRIGHT is 85 calories or less, and the first lower calorie, lower alcohol wine from a major wine brand to weigh in at less than $7 (SRP) a bottle. It is vegan, gluten free, and available in Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Grigio and Chardonnay.

[ yellow tail ] - America's best-selling imported wine brand - spent the last several years creating a proprietary process to maximize flavor while minimizing calories and alcohol.

"Until now, lower calorie wines have been seen as light on flavor. That was a trade-off we weren't willing to make," said John Casella, Managing Director of Casella Family Brands, which makes [ yellow tail ] PURE BRIGHT. "We took the opposite approach, ensuring great taste and then working our way backward to deliver on making it lighter."

It begins with the grapes, which are specially cultivated, and picked at exactly the right moment to maximize brightness and acidity. Once harvested, [ yellow tail ] winemakers use proprietary blending techniques and gentle reverse osmosis to reduce alcohol content and ultimately calories while maintaining all of the original flavor.

PURE BRIGHT launches nationally this month with help from mom, actress, author, and entrepreneur Sarah Michelle Gellar. The digital campaign gives fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at Gellar's life, and how she makes time for herself.

"Like many busy moms I'm constantly multi-tasking. But at the end of the day, I want to lighten things up a little," Gellar said. "PURE BRIGHT tastes great and is the perfect way to bring some balance back into my life."

[ yellow tail ] PURE BRIGHT comes in three varieties:

Sauvignon Blanc : Notes of light citrus and lemongrass complement undertones of gooseberry, lime and a hint of passionfruit. Per 5fl.oz.: Calories 80, Carbohydrates 0.6g, ABV 8.5% (compared to 11.5% for [ yellow tail ] core Sauvignon Blanc)

: Notes of light citrus and lemongrass complement undertones of gooseberry, lime and a hint of passionfruit. Per 5fl.oz.: Calories 80, Carbohydrates 0.6g, ABV 8.5% (compared to 11.5% for [ yellow tail ] core Sauvignon Blanc) Pinot Grigio : Delightfully fresh, with aromas of pear, hints of green apples and passionfruit. Per 5fl.oz.: Calories 80, Carbohydrates 1.5g, ABV 8.5% (compared to 11.5% for [ yellow tail ] core Pinot Grigio)

: Delightfully fresh, with aromas of pear, hints of green apples and passionfruit. Per 5fl.oz.: Calories 80, Carbohydrates 1.5g, ABV 8.5% (compared to 11.5% for [ yellow tail ] core Pinot Grigio) Chardonnay : Offers aromas of citrus, lemon and white peach, with a light spice and vanilla undertone. Per 5fl.oz.: Calories 85, Carbohydrates 1.1g, ABV 9.6% (compared to 13% for [ yellow tail ] core Chardonnay)

About Yellow Tail

[ yellow tail ] is the champion wine brand for Casella Family Brands. Owned and operated in Yenda, Australia, the Casella family has winemaking links going back six generations to Italy. [ yellow tail ] wines are created with a simple philosophy - make a great wine that everybody can enjoy. [ yellow tail ] is America's most beloved wine brand with a dedicated consumer following that cuts across all age groups. In addition to PURE BRIGHT, [ yellow tail ] offers eight core varietals including: Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir, Merlot, Rosé. [ yellow tail ] wines are available at retailers nationwide: www.yellowtailwine.com

