'When We Last Spoke' Available Today On Amazon Prime Video

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Available digitally today on Amazon.com, WHEN WE LAST SPOKE is a heartwarming tale of family, friendship and forgiveness starring Corbin Bernsen ("Psych," "L.A. Law"), Melissa Gilbert ("Little House on the Prairie"), Darby Camp ("Big Little Lies," THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES), Chandler Head (THE GLASS CASTLE) and Academy Award-winning actress, Cloris Leachman (I CAN ONLY IMAGINE, THE LAST PICTURE SHOW).

Rent or purchase your digital copy of WHEN WE LAST SPOKE on Amazon or Christian Cinema today. https://amzn.to/2Jny8Xe www.christiancinema.com/digital/movie/when-we-last-spoke

WHEN WE LAST SPOKE recently secured four ICVM Crown Award nominations during this year's International Christian Visual Media Storytellers Virtual Event. The film was nominated in the following categories - Best Male Actor ( Corbin Bernsen), Best Female Actor ( Melissa Gilbert), Best Supporting Actor ( Cloris Leachman) and Best Narrative Over $250,000. Winners will be announced at this year's National Religious Broadcasters Convention in Grapevine, Texas on March 15-18, 2021.

Past wins include "Audience Favorite" at the Austin Film Festival and the film's official selection at the Heartland International Film Festival.

In 1967, life for Juliet and Evangeline changes quickly after their father James departs to fight in the Vietnam War and their mother, who feels ill-equipped to raise two daughters alone, leaves them with their grandparents, Walt and Ruby, to pursue her own singing career. Together, the family learns how to overcome heartbreak and uncertainty by holding tight to the most important aspects of life - family, friends, love and forgiveness.

Inspired by the novel from Marci Henna, director Joanne Hock and screenplay writers Rick Eldridge and Jimmy Hager, WHEN WE LAST SPOKE will leave audiences grateful for the gift of family, the relief of laughter and with a newfound appreciation for the often kooky relationships with friends and family.

About ReelWorks Studios :ReelWorks Studios, LLC was founded by Rick Eldridge in August of 2009 as a production services and distribution management company. Business offices are located in Charlotte, North Carolina with representation and offices in Santa Monica, California. CEO, Rick Eldridge, has been in the entertainment business for over 35 years as a producer, director, musician and creative visionary. The company now has over 100 titles under management comprised of feature film, television programming and digital media. Get all the latest news from ReelWorks at https://reelworks.net/

About Marci Henna :Marci Henna grew up near Austin, Texas where she graduated from the University of Texas with a B.A. in English. As a child, she lived with the Wakamba in Kenya, East Africa, in Santa Fe, New Mexico and in various Texas cities. For twenty years, she served on the executive committee of the Dell Children's Medical Center Foundation, on the James Dick Foundation (for the International Festival-Institute at Round Top, Texas) and on the boards of other nonprofits. She and her husband, Louis, have four beautiful children, two roly-poly dogs and reside in Austin, Texas and Santa Fe, New Mexico. For more information, visit www.firesidetexas.com .

