'Undomesticated,' New Online Travel Publication For Women Launches; Targets Women Who Live Boldly In The World

Brainchild of Three Accomplished Authors, 'Undomesticated' Offers Stories for, about Women who Live Beyond the Domestic Realm

TUCSON, Ariz., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Undomesticated, a new online publication for women who live boldly in the world, has officially launched today.

Undomesticated, created by authors Tiffany Hawk, Yi Shun Lai and Susan Blumberg-Kason, will feature spirited and varied content including travel essays, book reviews and interviews, as well as feature stories written by a diverse list of contributors from around the globe.

In addition to interviews and travel stories covering far-flung destinations, launch content includes essays by Ava Homa, an award-winning Kurdish writer living in exile and Kiratiana Freelon, a social-justice reporter in Rio de Janeiro.

How did Undomesticated come about?

They were talking with a New York-based agent about a book set in Hong Kong, when the agent gave some well-intended advice - "books by women do better when they're domestic." They tried to rationalize her comment, "Surely, she didn't mean women belong in the home? Just... in the country?"

"Either way, no. Hell no," said Hawk. "We don't have to accept such outdated nonsense. With Undomesticated, we're helping like-minded women find the bigger, more audacious stories they want to read."

The Undomesticated Team

Editorial Director - Tiffany Hawk Tiffany Hawk is the author of Love Me Anyway and has worked as travel editor at Maggie award-winning Coast magazine. Her stories and essays have appeared in places like the New York Times, GQ, The Week, National Geographic Traveler, and on NPR's "All Things Considered."

Features Editor - Yi Shun Lai Yi Shun Lai's essays appear at Bustle and Shondaland, and she writes the "From the Front Lines" column for The Writer magazine. Her debut novel, Not a Self-Help Book: The Misadventures of Marty Wu , was a 2017 Thurber Prize semi-finalist . Lai volunteers for ShelterBox, an international disaster-relief organization.

Books Editor - Susan Blumberg-Kason Susan Blumberg-Kason is the author of Good Chinese Wife and the co-editor of Hong Kong Noir. She also writes for the Asian Review of Books, Cha: An Asian Literary Journal, and the South China Morning Post . She lived in Hong Kong for nearly ten years, is proficient in Mandarin, and has a working ability in Cantonese.

