'Twas The Season (of COVID-19)

WASHINGTON, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's emergency physicians remind everyone that while a vaccine is around the corner for many eligible patients, now is not the time to let down your guard. The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) offers health and safety advice and some holiday cheer in a poem styled after a seasonal classic and recited by doctors on the frontlines across the country.

'Twas the season of COVID and throughout the U.S., Case numbers are soaring—it's really a mess.

These past several months have been hard on us all, The pandemic has affected us in ways big and ways small.

The challenge is daunting, but we continue the fight, We're hopeful it's not long before a vaccine is in sight.

Emergency care teams are trying their best, But they need help from all corners to conquer the rest.

As more people get sick there are only so many beds, Let's protect each other—please use your heads.

By banding together, there are steps we can take To reduce the numbers, like avoiding handshakes.

Now wash hands! Now mask up! Now socially distance! In hospitals, on frontlines, we are the resistance!

From the east, to the west, let's all do our best, To protect our loved ones and rise to the test.

Go out when you need but stay home when you can, Health experts agree, that's our safest plan.

We know it's hard to stay apart this holiday season, But we wouldn't implore you if there weren't a good reason.

The fight has been long, let's each find compassion, Then translate good wishes into meaningful action.

And when it's available, please get your vaccine Then it will be safer to go out and be seen.

If we all do our part by this time next year, We can safely be together for holiday cheer!

Visit www.emergencyphysicians.org for more information about COVID-19 and how to stay safe this holiday season.

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million Americans they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

