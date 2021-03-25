'The Pure Musical Grace Of Self-Confidence' -- Professional Instructor And Internationally Celebrated Pianist Matthew Xiong Teaches Musicians How To Battle Through Performance Anxiety

ALLSTON, Mass., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concert Pianist Matthew Xiong announced he was currently teaching musicians of all levels, and specializes in the skill of helping pupils work through performance anxiety issues. Matthew began learning the piano at age five and went on to an internationally celebrated career after his debut performance at the North Sydney Symphony Orchestra at the age of 16. An instructor at multiple schools, including the Talent! Music Academy and the Merry Melody Music Academy in Boston, Matthew began embracing the techniques and psychology behind defeating performance anxiety after battling through his own stage fright issues as a pianist.

"My students' fears are very real, and I completely empathize with their situation," said Matthew. "Performance anxiety holds so many back from realizing their true potential. It's a common problem, but very important that it be addressed methodically and carefully. Musicians can learn to work through these issues, but it takes slow, patient instruction from a seasoned teacher who's been through it."

Conquering Stage Fright With an Experienced Guide

Matthew received his B.M in piano performance at the prestigious New England Conservatory of Music and holds a Master of Music degree from Boston University. He has worked with some of the most prominent piano pedagogues of this century, including John Perry, Margaret Hair, Robert McDonald, Gabriel Chodos and Boaz Sharon. He has concertized at an international level as an artist, working at celebrated festivals such as the Kawai International Piano Masterclass Festival; the Sydney International Piano Masterclass Festival; the International Klaviersommer in Cochem, Germany; the Ian Hobson Steinway Society Festival in Puerto Rico; as well as the Beethoven Institute at Mannes, where he played works in dedication to the late composer, George Walker - the first African-American to receive a Pulitzer Prize for music composition.

Matthew was a prize-winner at several prestigious piano competitions, including the Sydney Classical Concerto Competition at the national Sydney Eisteddfod, where he won 2nd place, and he took runner-up in the Carnegie Concerto Competition at Boston University. Currently the Piano Director at Talent! Music Academy, Matthew now draws on his extensive experience in music psychology to help scores of students overcome their fears, having first developed his teaching style while studying at the New England Conservatory. His innovative approach involves prolonged exposure to performance under pressure, by gentle, incremental intensity. Doing this, musicians slowly develop confidence on stage, without becoming overwhelmed by their fears.

To listen to Matthew perform, or to learn more about his work as a teacher, visit him online. For the latest on his scheduled performances, follow him on social media: Facebook , YouTube .

Media Contact: Matthew Xiong, Director of Piano617-837-6099 305643@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pure-musical-grace-of-self-confidence--professional-instructor-and-internationally-celebrated-pianist-matthew-xiong-teaches-musicians-how-to-battle-through-performance-anxiety-301256108.html

SOURCE Matthew Xiong