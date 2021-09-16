'Tango Shalom' Theatrical Expands Across US As Demand And Momentum Build

"The improbable story has become the little interfaith family comedy dance film that could." - Original Cin

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vision Films announces additional markets for the continuing theatrical release of the award-winning Tango Shalom. The strong and positive message of inclusion and family is resonating with audiences and critics across the country. The multi-award-winning, Joel Zwick produced dance comedy, is adding screens across Southern California, including Palm Springs, in New York, and opening anew in South Florida and Phoenix, AZ.

Tango Shalom is directed by Gabriel Bologna, son of Renée Taylor and the late Joseph Bologna. The elder Bologna also co-wrote and produced the film with brothers Jos and Claudio Laniado of Convivencia Forever Films. Co-produced by Joel Zwick ( My Big Fat Greek Wedding ), Robert Meyer Burnett ( Agent Cody Banks franchise), Zizi Bologna, and celebrity choreographer Jordi Caballero.

TRAILER: https://youtu.be/R6w9qkvKca8

Starring Lainie Kazan, Renée Taylor, Karina Smirnoff, Joseph Bologna, Jos and Claudio Laniado, Bern Cohen and Judi Beecher.

"This is the feel-good film we all need to experience right now," says Lise Romanoff, Managing Director and CEO of Vision Films. "With amazing tango dance sequences, a fantastic musical score, and a message of inclusion, family, and love, Tango Shalom is a must-see."

" Tango Shalom is building momentum through a creative and very hands-on approach to marketing," says Kristen Bedno, VP of Distribution and Marketing at Vision Films. "From street teams in Times Square to direct partnerships with synagogues and organizations, and actively-supportive cast and filmmakers making in-person appearances across the country, this festival darling is proving that the independent film spirit is alive and well."

This fable explores how an Orthodox Rabbi solicits input from various religious leaders and friends to enter a tango competition while remaining true to his religious code.

Los Angeles-area theaters include The Landmark Westside Pavilion (where Jordi Caballero, Tango Shalom's producer and choreographer and Judi Beecher, co-lead will be attending a screening on Sunday, September 19 at 1:30pm PT with a Q&A to follow), Laemmle Town Center 5 Encino and Newhall, Regal Irvine Spectrum, Regency Theatres Rancho Niguel, AMC Thousand Oaks, Promenade Woodland Hills, Burbank 8, and the AMC Rolling Hills (where immediately following the 4:30pm PT showing, Tango Shalom producer and editor Robert Meyer Burnett and music and sound designer Steve Yeaman will be available to discuss the film).

Palm Springs theaters include Tristone Palm Desert 10, Regal Palm Springs, and Mary Pickford 14 Cathedral City (where on Sunday, September 18, co-stars Renée Taylor, Lainie Kazan, and director Gabriel Bologna will make a special appearance after the 2:00pm PT screening, including a Q&A and meet-and-greet).

New York theaters include Kew Gardens 6, Malverne 5, Manhasset Triplex, and AMC Raceway 10, Palisades 21 West Nyack, and Kips Bay in New York City (where the film's line producer Ari Taub will be hosting a special Q&A after the Saturday 3:15pm ET screening).

Miami-area theaters include AMC Aventura, AMC Sunset Place South Miami, CMX Dolphin 24, Magnolia Place Stadium 16 Coral Springs, Regal UA Falls, South Beach Stadium 18, and Silverspot Cinema Downtown.

The Shea 14 will be the first theater to release in Scottsdale, AZ.

For more information and the full-list of awards, accolades and endorsements, please visit tangoshalommovie.com. Press kits available upon request.

About Vision Films

Vision Films is a leading independent sales and VOD aggregator specializing in the licensing, marketing, and distribution of over 800 feature films, documentaries, and series from some of the most prolific independent film producers in the world. Led by Lise Romanoff, Managing Director/CEO Worldwide Distribution, Vision Films releases 2-4 films a month across Theatrical, VOD, DVD, and television platforms. visionfilms.net

Media Contact Andrea McKinnon818-451-9442 319070@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tango-shalom-theatrical-expands-across-us-as-demand-and-momentum-build-301378246.html

SOURCE Vision Films, Inc.