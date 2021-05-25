'Take It Or Leave It: Renaissance Woman With A Threadbare Filter' Esteemed Educator And Online Media Host Dr. Barbara Taber Celebrates Her First Book Launch, Hopes To Turn Heads With Pioneering Format

Celebrated educator and commentator, Barbara Taber, EdD, is debuting her first book in an exclusive, digital format that allows readers to experience her amazing story as it's written. Her new website www.BarbaraTaber.com is where it's all happening.

SUFFOLK, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esteemed educator, influencer, and online radio sensation, Dr. Barbara Taber, will soon be adding yet another important distinction to her profile: published author.

"During the tragicomic, tumultuous final months of the Trump presidency," explains Dr. Taber, "I saw fit to begin addressing issues of the day in a more immediate fashion than ever before." For Barbara Taber, this meant jumping right into the fray with her figurative magnifying glass, and using her web series, Take It Or Leave It , as the unique vehicle to explore all of this. She set out to tackle the past, present, and even future of America. So well received was her third episode, a four-part miniseries within the series dubbed '2020 Division', that she's now decided to turn the magnifying glass on a new subject: herself.

Dr. Taber has begun working in earnest on her autobiography, and it's no mistake that it shares half of its title with her popular podumentary series, Take It Or Leave It: Renaissance Woman with a Threadbare Filter .

The newly minted author is ready to take her audience on a deep dive through her earliest days. She will put us in the passenger seat as she revisits the places of her youth, and the feelings and memories that live there. She will give us a glimpse of what went on behind the scenes. She will introduce us to all the people who influenced her along the way—for better or worse!

Her innate knack for words, succinctness, and humor makes this the perfect format-fit for Dr. Taber. It allows her to explain—in her own words, finally—how a young girl of modest means, but with a good family, can become a startling success and influence all over the world. It is sure to be an entertaining, instructional, and relatable work that is sure to get people talking like only Barbara Taber can.

Aside from telling Dr. Taber's singular story, something else sets this book apart from the usual autobiography. It is being rolled out in real time quite literally as Dr. Taber writes and publishes it to her brand new website, www.BarbaraTaber.com. Through this groundbreaking, interactive arrangement, Dr. Taber hopes to achieve an intimacy and directness with her audience that no other literary format could produce. Take It Or Leave It: Renaissance Woman with a Threadbare Filter is a living, breathing work of art that will be subject to changes, updates, commentary, announcements, and exclusive content before its audience even finishes reading it!

If this sounds mysterious, even perplexing, don't worry. Just visit www.BarbaraTaber.com and see for yourself what everyone's talking about!

