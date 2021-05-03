In honor of Melanoma and Skin Cancer Awareness Month, DermTech, Inc. (DMTK) - Get Report ("DermTech"), a leader in precision dermatology enabled by the non-invasive DermTech Smart Sticker ™ platform and its melanoma test, the Pigmented Lesion Assay or PLA, is launching the #Stickit2Melanoma campaign, urging the public to get proactive about skin exams. One in five Americans develop skin cancer by the age of 70, and every hour of every day one American dies from melanoma. It is not only one of the most common cancers diagnosed in the U.S., but also the deadliest of skin cancers. Yet, when diagnosed at a localized stage, the 5-year relative survival rate for melanoma is 99%. Early detection saves lives, and just one annual screening can uncover issues beneath the skin's surface at the most treatable stage.

To kick off the campaign, DermTech is pledging up to $1 million over the next four years to raise awareness about the importance of skin exams and making them accessible to everyone. For every #Stickit2Melanoma pledge to schedule a skin exam with a clinician, DermTech will make a $5 donation to its nonprofit partner organizations focused on skin health. DermTech believes it can help stop deaths from melanoma and is steadfast in fulfilling this goal.

"DermTech is fervently committed to reducing melanoma deaths through early detection, and this pledge is just the start to a bigger movement we are hoping to inspire," said John Dobak, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of DermTech. "The technology and science to reduce melanoma deaths through early and accurate detection is here, so no one should ever have to die from this cancer. To make this possible, we're calling on everyone-dermatologists and patients alike-to galvanize their communities to join our pledge today."

#Stickit2Melanoma aims to bring awareness to the dangers of late-stage melanoma and the life-saving effects of scheduling skin exams. DermTech's donations will help support events, educational content and programs to amplify a variety of voices who are joining our fight to end melanoma deaths. DermTech is proud to serve as a partner to the dermatology community and an ally to skin cancer organizations across the country.

To join #Stickit2Melanoma, schedule a skin exam with your doctor, take the pledge at www.DermTech.com/Pledge and encourage your community to do the same. Let's unite together to end melanoma deaths.

DermTech is the leading genomics company in dermatology and is creating a new category of medicine, precision dermatology, enabled by our non-invasive skin genomics platform. DermTech's mission is to transform dermatology with our non-invasive skin genomics platform, to democratize access to high quality dermatology care, and to improve the lives of millions. DermTech provides genomic analysis of skin samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch rather than a scalpel. DermTech markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, and is developing products that assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. For additional information on DermTech, please visit DermTech's investor relations site at: www.dermtech.com.

