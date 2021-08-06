(SPPI) Alert: Did You Lose Money On Your Investment? Contact Johnson Fistel Regarding Investigation

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

On August 6, 2021, Spectrum announced the Company received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration regarding the Company's Biologics License Application for ROLONTIS ®. The CRL cited deficiencies related to manufacturing and indicated that a reinspection of the Company's manufacturing facility would be necessary.

Following this news, in early morning trading, the stock traded down over 25% on August 6, 2021.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including past employees and others, or if you are a Spectrum shareholder and are interested in learning more about the investigation

