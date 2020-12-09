­Watercrest's Signature Program 'Artful Expressions' Sparks Creativity For Residents At Watercrest St. Lucie West

VERO BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- From painting and photography, to art history and performing arts, the residents at Watercrest Senior Living communities are exploring their creativity through Watercrest's signature program, Artful Expressions. Designed with evidence-based research, the program invites residents to celebrate their originality and imagination through a series of interesting and unique classes, workshops, and experiences.

At Watercrest St. Lucie West Assisted Living and Memory Care, the Artful Expressions program kicked off this month with a focus on creative writing. Residents received invitations to participate in two uniquely themed Haiku workshops, and the first session was a great success.

"Our residents joyfully engaged in our first Artful Expressions creative writing class, working together to create a group Haiku, and expressing their personalities with individual poetry, as well," says Michelle Miller, Assistant Executive Director of Watercrest St. Lucie West. "We are excited to continue the multi-session program to provide residents the opportunities for self-expression and culminate the program in four months with a 'Celebration of Writer's Extravaganza.'"

Artful Expressions is a critical element of Watercrest's Live Exhilarated™ program, which was created to focus on the active pursuit of 'personal wholeness' for each resident. The program includes thoughtfully planned, multi-part programs inspired by individual resident's passions and interests which align with the seven facets of wholeness: Get Active, Be Curious, Get Connected, Be Uplifted, Get Creative, Be Social, Be Adventurous.

"Studies show that communication barriers can be broken down through artistic expression, and that expressing creativity provides opportunities to think, problem-solve, and explore new ideas," says Sheena Jeffries, Regional Director of Engagement at Watercrest Senior Living. "Additionally, the therapeutic benefits may include lessening anxiety, fostering empathy, and evoking a sense of accomplishment."

Ideally located at 279 NW California Boulevard, Watercrest St. Lucie West is a signature Watercrest product offering 102 assisted living and 26 memory care apartments with resort-style service, world-class care, and diverse culinary experiences, For information, please contact Diann McDonough, Community Relations Director at 772-877-2596.

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded by Marc Vorkapich, CEO, and Joan Williams, CFO, to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest senior living communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities and world-class care, and their innovative Market Street Memory Care Residences offer unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia.

A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of senior living communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/watercrests-signature-program-artful-expressions-sparks-creativity-for-residents-at-watercrest-st-lucie-west-301189783.html

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group