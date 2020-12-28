­­Vuzix Next Generation Smart Glasses Captures 3 CES 2021 Innovation Awards For Outstanding Design And Engineering

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Vuzix Next Generation Smart Glasses (NGSG) has received multiple CES 2021 Innovation Awards in recognition of its outstanding design and engineering. Vuzix Next Generation Smart Glasses has received CES 2021 awards in three categories: Computer Peripherals & Accessories, Portable Media Players & Accessories and Wearable Technologies. The CES Innovation Awards is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products.

The Vuzix patent portfolio, which has grown from 90 patents and patents pending to 179 over the last 36 months, is the Company's cornerstone to delivering current and next generation smart glasses currently under development. The portfolio encompasses a range of IP including waveguides with holographic optics, laser and micro-LED display integration, fashion forward industrial designs and optics engines that support low-cost single-layer waveguides to multilayer large field of view solutions.

The Vuzix Next Generation Smart Glasses, coming later in 2021, will combine most smartphone and smartwatch capabilities all in a pair of stylish and comfortable glasses that enable hands-free connectivity while engaged in the real world. The Vuzix NGSG feature a bold see-through 3D display powered by one of the smallest micro-LED display engines in the world, in combination with Vuzix' proprietary waveguides. The ultimate smart phone accessory, NGSG allows you to keep your phone in your pocket and enjoy your active lifestyle with hands-free easy voice commands or simple gesture controls, keeping you connected with both your surroundings and the digital world as if they were merged into one space.

"Vuzix has been working on wearable display technology for the last 20 years and we are excited to announce this culmination of breakthroughs in the development of our technology that opens the door for a new wave of consumer and enterprise smart glasses devices from Vuzix. A balance of technology, style and substance is embodied in the industrial design and specifications of our Next Generation Smart Glasses," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

An overview of the Vuzix Next Generation Smart Glasses can be viewed on YouTube here and a hands-on sneak peek of can be viewed on YouTube here.

A more detailed overview of the smart glasses can be found on Vuzix' new technology page here. To stay informed about additional information as it becomes available over of the coming months, please register by completing the form on that website page.

About Vuzix CorporationVuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) - Get Report with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements DisclaimerCertain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix' Next Generation Smart Glasses, their capabilities, specifications and ultimate availability, and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

