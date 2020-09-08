­­­Strong, Sharp, Sleek & Safe: Crescent Launches New Line Of Pocket Knives For Everyday Carry

SPARKS, Md., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For many pros in the trades, a pocket knife is part of their everyday carry lineup. They may not know what they'll need it for that day; they just know it needs to be strong, sharp, sleek and safe. The new pocket knives for everyday carry from Crescent Tools deliver on all that and more.

The four Crescent Pocket Knives are available with two different blade options—heavy-duty D2 steel and 5Cr15MoV steel.

The premium D2 steel options feature either a drop-point style blade (CPK325A) or harpoon-style blade (CPK350A), both with a gray wash finish. Drop-point blade design provides blade tip strength and overall blade durability for a variety of cutting applications. Harpoon blade design provides overall blade durability and extra leverage for a variety of cutting applications. The anodized aluminum handle design provides a superior strength-to-weight ratio for optimal performance.

Likewise, the 5Cr15MoV steel options come with both drop-point (CPK325C) and harpoon style (CPK350C) blade options, but with a comfortable composite handle that optimizes hand and finger contact points to maximize fit and control.

All four knives feature a smooth-action heavy-duty ball bearing system, providing quick and easy operation for the life of the tool. Knives are equipped with an easy-action flipper tab for swift blade deployment. The deep-pocket, low-profile carry clip makes these knives comfortable to carry no matter where the job takes you.

