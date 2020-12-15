­­­­Plug Power Develops Vuzix Smart Glasses-Based Remote Training And Onboarding Program To Support Its Hydrogen Fuel Cells

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that Plug Power (PLUG) - Get Report, a leading provider of hydrogen engines and fueling solutions for enabling e-mobility, has developed and successfully deployed an AR smart glasses-based remote training and onboarding program utilizing Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses powered by Ubimax Frontline, a fully integrated productivity solution platform.

The arrival of COVID-19 presented new challenges for Plug Power operations to train and support their field technicians and their growing customer footprint. In a matter of weeks, Plug Power was able to adapt their in-person training and onboarding programs into AR virtual smart glasses-based training programs. The AR support program provides Plug Power technicians with a kit consisting of Vuzix Smart Glasses preloaded with Ubimax Frontline software, which not only enabled technicians to capture and review on-the-job processes hands-free with a trainer remotely, but also replaced the need for more expensive in-person training events and gatherings.

"We turned to Vuzix and Ubimax soon after the COVID-19 pandemic arrived to help solve operational challenges related to onboarding and training our technicians," commented Chris Suriano, Plug Power Vice President of Service. "We look forward to expanding the use of AR smart glasses for the long-term to support more extensive use cases."

"Plug Power is another great example of how companies are turning to Vuzix Smart Glasses to deliver cost- effective solutions and alternatives to in-person gatherings to deliver ongoing training and remote support for field technicians," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

About Plug Power

Plug Power is building the hydrogen economy as the leading provider of comprehensive hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) turnkey solutions. The company's innovative technology powers electric motors with hydrogen fuel cells amid an ongoing paradigm shift in the power, energy, and transportation industries to address climate change and energy security, while providing efficiency gains and meeting sustainability goals. Plug Power created the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell (HFC) technology. As a result, the company has deployed over 35,000 fuel cell systems for e-mobility, more than anyone else in the world, and has become the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen, having built and operated a hydrogen highway across North America. Plug Power delivers a significant value proposition to end-customers, including meaningful environmental benefits, efficiency gains, fast fueling, and lower operational costs. Plug Power's vertically-integrated GenKey solution ties together all critical elements to power, fuel, and provide service to customers such as Amazon, BMW, The Southern Company, Carrefour, and Walmart. The company is now leveraging its know-how, modular product architecture and foundational customers to rapidly expand into other key markets including zero-emission on-road vehicles, robotics, and data centers.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 179 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2020 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (VUZI) - Get Report with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses, our current and future business relationships and opportunities with Plug Power, Ubimax and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact:

Ed McGregor, Director of Investor Relations, Vuzix Corporation ed_mcgregor@vuzix.com Tel: (585) 359-5985

Vuzix Corporation, 25 Hendrix Road, Suite A, West Henrietta, NY 14586 USA, Investor Information - IR@vuzix.com www.vuzix.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-power-develops-vuzix-smart-glasses-based-remote-training-and-onboarding-program-to-support-its-hydrogen-fuel-cells-301193096.html

SOURCE Vuzix Corporation