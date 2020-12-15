­­Shelton Capital Management Selected By Pensions & Investments As A Best Place To Work In Money Management

DENVER, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelton Capital Management, a multi-strategy asset manager with more than $3 billion in assets under management (AUM), is honored to be selected as one of the 2020 "Best Places to Work in Money Management."

Shelton Capital was recognized among firms representing companies with 20 to 49 employees. The award stemmed in part from surveys offered to employees working in the Shelton Capital offices in Denver, San Francisco and Greenwich. The 2020 award was part of Pensions & Investments' ninth-annual survey and recognition program, which is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"This award belongs to the entire team at Shelton Capital Management and I couldn't be more pleased to see such a great team recognized with such a prestigious industry award. I'm so proud of the people who seek to bring our core values to life every day in such a positive way," said Steve Rogers, CEO of Shelton Capital Management. "We asked everyone to contribute by creating the work environment they want every day they come to work, and this is where it led."

The survey results recognize the firm's commitment to financial wellness, with 97% of its employees participating in its "best-in-class 401(k) plan." Employees also emphasized the importance of enjoyable social events which continue to recognize work-related and personal accomplishments to help foster a sense of togetherness and strengthen relationships.

"In this very unusual year, we learned again that employers that consider the overall wellbeing of their employees are regarded well. The best employers in 2020 are those that have stepped up with policies and practices to support and protect employees' physical and emotional health, while continuing to keep the focus on clients' needs," said P&I Editor Amy B. Resnick.

"Our surveys found that the employers on the list were likely to work hard to sustain their corporate cultures, even during times of pandemic lockdowns and continuing to work from home in many cases."

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

About Shelton Capital ManagementShelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager with fund administration and digital marketing expertise. With a determined focus on growth, Shelton Capital is active in acquisitions and fund consolidations. Shelton Capital Management has expertise in mutual fund and separately managed account advisor mergers and has completed seven transactions with the goal of improving the financial and economic performance of partner firms. Shelton Capital has offices in San Francisco, Denver and Greenwich, and manages over $3 billion of assets as of 12/1/20. For additional information, visit http://sheltoncap.com.

About Pensions & Investments Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 48-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

The Best Places to Work in Money Management award honors were the result of a two-part survey of employers and their employees conducted by Best Companies Group. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies. For a complete list of the 2020 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to http://www.pionline.com/BPTW2020

INVESTMENTS ARE NOT FDIC INSURED OR BANK GUARANTEED AND MAY LOSE VALUE.

