­Electrify America Launches New Enterprise Offering Customized Business-to-Business Charging Solutions

Electrify Commercial® provides end-to-end charging solutions to help business customers achieve electrification goals and prepare for the future of mobility

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrify America today announced the launch of Electrify Commercial, a new business unit designed to deliver turn-key electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions to utilities, fleet owners and operators, government entities and businesses seeking to manage their own network of chargers.

Electrify America launches Electrify Commercial, a new business unit designed to deliver turn-key EV charging solutions.

Backed by experience gained from building the nation's largest open DC fast charging network, Electrify Commercial is uniquely positioned to support its customers in the planning, procurement, execution, operation, and optimization of electric vehicle charging stations.

The new business unit helps business-to-business (B2B) customers - including utility companies, fleet operators, automotive manufacturers, real estate developers, property owners, retailors and government entities - formulate and deploy a strategy tailored to their specific EV charging needs. Electrify Commercial's comprehensive suite of services is designed to support B2B clients' charging needs at any speed, resulting in a seamless experience for both station operators and EV drivers.

"As Electrify America works to expand the availability of electric vehicle public charging solutions, we have recognized a growing demand for c­ustom charging solutions in the B2B sector," said Rachel Moses, director, commercial services at Electrify America. "We are excited to introduce Electrify Commercial to fulfill this need, providing the full power of our charging expertise to businesses that prioritize electrification."

Electrify Commercial will offer customers a wide array of services to make the transition to electrification easy:

A customized EV charging program tailored to fit the needs of the client

Site acquisition, including identification, research, and analysis of potential locations

Site development that maximizes the use of space

The latest technology to handle applications from Level 2 AC to 350kW DC charging

Proactive monitoring with in-depth asset management

Premium driver experience offering the latest technology to support the EV market

Robust testing of EV charging through Electrify America's Center of Excellence technology lab

Intelligent energy management recommendations in order to provide cost-saving options

The launch of Electrify Commercial reflects Electrify America's forward-thinking approach to meet the growing demand for customized charging solutions across public and private sectors. The range and scale of services provided by the new entity introduce a unique opportunity for businesses that is unparalleled in the industry today.

For more information on Electrify Commercial, visit www.electrify-commercial.com.

About Electrify AmericaElectrify America LLC, the largest open DC fast charging network in the U.S., is investing $2 billion over 10 years in Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) infrastructure, education and access. The investment will enable millions of Americans to discover the benefits of electric driving and support the build-out of a nationwide network of workplace, community and highway chargers that are convenient and reliable. Electrify America expects to install or have under development approximately 800 total charging stations with about 3,500 DC fast chargers by December 2021. During this period, the company will be expanding to 29 metros and 45 states, including two cross-country routes, delivering on its commitment to support increased ZEV adoption with a network that is comprehensive, technologically advanced and customer friendly. Electrify America's Electrify Home® offers home charging solutions for consumers with flexible installation options. For more information, visit www.electrifyamerica.com and media.electrifyamerica.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrify-america-launches-new-enterprise-offering-customized-business-to-business-charging-solutions-301160752.html

SOURCE Electrify America, LLC