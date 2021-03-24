'Sense And Sensibility': Phoenix Ancient Art And Hicham Aboutaam Announce New Themed Exhibition In New York

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 26, Phoenix Ancient Art, one of the world's leading dealers in rare and exquisite antiquities, is pleased to announce it is hosting a new gallery exhibition entitled "Sense and Sensibility" highlighting works of art from their collection inspired by Women's History Month.

Electrum, the exclusive agent for Phoenix, has selected distinct works from the gallery's collection whose subject matter features legendary women from a range of ancient societies. The president of Electrum, Mr. Hicham Aboutaam commented: "We are pleased to welcome visitors to our new 5th Avenue location to view these sensational works that inform our understanding of the identities of the female subjects depicted as well as their significance within each of the societies in which they were produced." This will be the gallery's first in-person exhibition of 2021.

This exhibition features significant works such as a Roman Mosaic of Tethys, the Sea Goddess (3rd-4th c. A.D.), a Greek marble Head of Queen Arsinoe II, (3rd c. B.C.) and a Palmyran Limestone Polychrome Relief Bust of a Noblewoman and Child (2nd-3rd c. A.D). To accompany the exhibition, the gallery has provided an extended discussion on two works in particular: a Tarantine Terracotta Plaque with Fighting Athena (4th c. B.C.) and an Egyptian Faience Amulet of the Goddess Bastet (10th-8th c. B.C.), which can be accessed at phoenixancientart.com and e-Tiquities.com.

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY will be open from March 26 - May 14, 2021, at Electrum, 725 5th Avenue, 19th floor, New York, NY 10022.

M-F 9:30am - 5:30pm.

ABOUT PHOENIX ANCIENT ART

With galleries in New York City (Electrum) and Geneva, Switzerland, Phoenix Ancient Art is one of the world's leading dealers in rare and exquisite antiquities with a focus on Greek and Roman, Near Eastern and Egyptian art. Its works of art have been acquired by world-class museums around the world, as well as by private collectors. Phoenix Ancient Art is a second-generation family business that was founded by Sleiman Aboutaam in 1968 and continues today under the leadership of his sons, Hicham and Ali Aboutaam.

For more information contact info@phoenixancientart.com or visit www.phoenixancientart.com.

