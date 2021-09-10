'Secrets Of The Universe 3D' To Be Revealed At The California Science Center IMAX Theater

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiences will be immersed in the greatest mysteries of our time; and be introduced to the brilliant minds seeking to unravel them, in Secrets of the Universe 3D, opening for the first time in Los Angeles at the...

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiences will be immersed in the greatest mysteries of our time; and be introduced to the brilliant minds seeking to unravel them, in Secrets of the Universe 3D, opening for the first time in Los Angeles at the California Science Center IMAX theater on September 18, 2021. The film explores the most exciting machines ever conceived, including the Large Hadron Collider and the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO), that enable us to look deeper into our origins and unveil the mysteries of dark energy, dark matter, black holes, and extra dimensions. Featuring a diversity of ethnic and female scientist role models, the film and its educational website aim to spark a new generation of interest in STEM fields in those often under-represented.

In Secrets of the Universe 3D, award-winning IMAX documentary filmmaker Stephen Low takes viewers on an exciting journey to Geneva, Switzerland, home to the Large Hadron Collider (LHC). The LHC is the largest and arguably most exciting machine ever constructed, built to witness an experiment which takes us back to within a millionth of a second after the Big Bang. Computer graphics illustrate the enormously powerful collider as protons rush at virtually the speed of light to a collision that duplicates the conditions of the start of the Universe.

Secrets of the Universe 3D invites guests to join physicist Dr. Manuel Calderón de la Barca Sánchez and his team of scientists who are attempting to verify new theories about the nature of atoms, which could possibly lead to insights that could enable new clean energy solutions, or other planet-saving ideas. Born in Mexico City, Professor Manuel Calderon de la Barca Sanchez is the son of a tenacious father who believed in the value of education, and a mother who always encouraged him. Today, Manuel is a professor and researcher with the UC Davis Physics department where he is seeking to understand the Universe through Quantum Chromodynamics. Secrets of the Universe features one of several of Manuel's projects at the Large Hadron Collider, supported by a National Science Foundation grant, and the breakthrough experiment by Manuel and his team.

According to Director Low, "21st century science machines like the LHC and LIGO are providing modern scientists with the tools that the giants of science in past centuries could only have dreamed of. I felt we owed it to them to inspire a new generation of young people to make the most of the new tools at their disposal."

For more information on the film, please visit http://secretsoftheuniversefilm.com or https://californiasciencecenter.org/imax.

About the California Science Center

The California Science Center is a dynamic destination where families, adults and children can explore the wonders of science through interactive exhibits, live demonstrations, innovative programs and awe-inspiring films.

The California Science Center and IMAX Theater are located in historic Exposition Park just west of the Harbor (110) Freeway at 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. For recorded information, including IMAX showtimes, call 323.SCIENCE (323.724-3623). IMAX ticket prices range from $6.75 to $8.95. For advance ticket purchases or to make required timed reservations to visit the rest of the California Science Center, call 323.SCIENCE or visit https://californiasciencecenter.org. Parking is available in the guest lot at Figueroa and 39th/Exposition Park Drive at $15 per car. Both the Science Center and IMAX Theater are wheelchair accessible. For further information, please visit our website at www.californiasciencecenter.org.

About K2

K2 Studios is a premier Giant Screen film studio, responsible for financing, production and production oversight, along with global distribution and marketing. Its films are exhibited by IMAX®, Giant Screen, and other specialty theaters located in museums, science centers, zoos, aquaria and other destination venues.

K2 has produced and/or executive Produced 15 giant screen films to date, and is also a leading distributor to TV and other non-theatrical platforms worldwide. Its catalogue contains not only Giant Screen/IMAX® films, but also a wide variety of non-giant screen documentaries, plus action sports, lifestyle, travel and music related programming.

Media contacts: Kristina Kurasz Cutting | kkurasz@californiasciencecenter.org (213) 744-7446

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secrets-of-the-universe-3d-to-be-revealed-at-the-california-science-center-imax-theater-301373284.html

SOURCE California Science Center Foundation