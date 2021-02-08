'Raw Sugar Living' Debuts Creatively Clean Personal Care Product Line For Kids

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to a growing demand for wholesome, clean, and fun personal care products for kids, Raw Sugar Living has just launched ' Raw Sugar Kids' in all Target stores nationwide. Raw Sugar's Bath Bunch disrupts the marketplace with a fresh and creative way to tap into imaginative play and make bath time a more enjoyable experience—for both kids and parents alike. Gentle and affordable, the Raw Sugar Kids 2-in-1 Shampoo & Conditioner, and the 2-in-1 Bubble Bath & Body Wash deliver nature-inspired fun-filled scents, wholesome clean ingredients, and a signature aspirational vibe. Raw Sugar Living is known for their innovative clean personal care lines and for swiftly expanding into best-in-class retailers across the country.

"Raw Sugar Kids is where good and clean meet fun and lovable," said Donda Mullis, Co-Founder & CMO, Raw Sugar Living. "Imaginative play is so important in the formative years, and we noticed an opportunity in the kid's category to engage in a clean, fun and affordable way. Little ones will enjoy the outside of the products while their parents will appreciate all the goodness inside."

Each collectable character is inspired by cold-pressed fruits and is brought to life with a playful tactile bottle that captures the expressive "monsta-friendly" faces that play to kids' imaginations, turning a routine bath time ritual into a fun-filled play adventure.

Adds Mullis: "Each of these loveable characters has its own personality in the same way each kid has their own loveable traits that make them unique and truly special. Every bath time buddy is inscribed with an aspirational Sugar Note affirming the message of self-value and worth -- our way of reminding kids how much each of them matters."

The Raw Sugar Kids collection is made with plant-derived ingredients and cold-pressed extracts, is clinically and allergy tested, and cruelty free and vegan.

"Our patent pending disruptive packaging brings kids' imaginations to life on the retailer shelves along with ingredients that are gentle and free of sulfates and parabens," said Ronnie Shugar, Co-Founder & CEO, Raw Sugar Living.

Learn more about Raw Sugar Kids at Rawsugarliving.com/shop/raw-sugar-kids/

About Raw Sugar Living

Based in Sarasota, Florida, Raw Sugar Living is an aspirational lifestyle personal care brand that makes clean, premium and healthy living products affordably. Since 2014, the company mainstreams premium-quality and vegan-friendly personal care products, recognized by their signature 'Bamboo Tops & White Bottles' message and 'Living Purely Unfiltered' tagline. Through their social give-back program, the Raw Sugar Initiative, the company has donated millions of bars of soap and hand sanitizers (and counting!) and has received various industry honors in product innovation, leadership, business growth and impact. Learn more: RawSugarLiving.com

CONTACT:Cherry ThongthavikiatRaw Sugar Living cherry@rawsugarliving.com 818-501-1400

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raw-sugar-living-debuts-creatively-clean-personal-care-product-line-for-kids-301223384.html

SOURCE Raw Sugar Living