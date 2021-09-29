"World Traveler's Estate" Up For Sale At Auction

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cates Estate Services, a division of Cates Auction & Realty Co. Inc., is pleased to present at auction a collection of luxury antiques and vintage items collected from around the world. This auction, which includes Middle Eastern, European, Asian antique and vintage items, will be conducted as an online event open to the public ending on October 14, 2021.

The selection of items includes Mid-Century Modern and antique furniture, hand-painted lacquer Chinese tables and cabinets, vintage cloisonné, art glass, Lladró and Royal Doulton. Many of the meticulously cared for items were gifts to the sellers from individuals they had met during their travels over the years.

"The team is ecstatic to be working on this auction," says Angie Geivett, Estate Services Manager. "We have been able to incorporate our varied experiences in merchandise and auction marketing into giving this particularly unique collection the attention it needs. With the recent expansion of Cates' Estate Services division, this was the perfect time to conduct a once-in-a-lifetime event."

Featured items include Salterini Mid-Century Modern wrought iron patio chairs, a Starck Ori-Coustic Tone upright piano, Wallace Sterling Silver Grand Baroque silverware place settings and a bronze Thai style Southeast Asian Avalokiteshvara statue. Also included is a Mid-Century set of Svend Jensen Portofino Air Bubble Glassware, which has been discontinued.

Online bidding is now open and special preview events are being held October 8 and October 9 from 10 AM-2 PM by appointment only in Overland Park, Kansas. Pickups for winning bidders will be held on October 15 & 16.

About Cates AuctionFounded in 1942, Cates Auction, a fourth-generation family business, is the Midwest's premier real estate auction marketing firm. Their rich history of service offerings now includes a Transition Services Department alongside their long-standing Real Estate and Estate Services divisions.

