"Wired For Wonder" Shows How Awe Experiences Transform Audiences

Brain science principles from new e-book can lead to more compelling, memorable, positive experiences in events and trade shows

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Expo Group, an exhibitions and events partner that invests in growth, has released a new e-book to aid event and trade show executives in creating compelling, inspiring experiences using brain science.

Brain science shows how wonder and awe lead to more compelling, positive experiences that transform event participants.

"Humans are wired for wonder. We each are primed to embrace the state of awe so bringing those elements into events creates more powerful experiences for audiences," says Chief Sales Officer Toby Purdy. "Proactively building wonder and awe into event programming can help participants attending in-person or virtually feel more optimistic, pro-social and even more generous -- a needed relief as we move forward together post-COVID-19."

The e-book, written by NeuroCognitive Fitness founder Dee O'Neill, M.S., LPC, BCN, is accompanied by an additional e-book on the deeper scientific aspects related to the topic of awe as well as four tools for measuring awe in one's life and events. All documents can be downloaded now at theexpogroup.com/wiredforwonder.

"Dee has expertly outlined how awe benefits us and moves attendees from a transactional frame of mind to a transformational one, spurring more compelling experiences at events," Purdy says. "We committed to making this research available to everyone because increasing awe in the lives of in-person and virtual event attendees can advance the causes and strategic objectives of organizations."

All the materials can be accessed complimentary by visiting theexpogroup.com/wiredforwonder. To hear more from author Dee O'Neill visit neurofitnow.com. She is a frequent speaker for MPI, IAEE and PCMA and will present a webinar in the coming months specifically about Wired for Wonder. This week she is featured at IAEE's Expo!Expo! for executive education Wednesday afternoon and 11:10am Eastern Thursday.

About The Expo GroupThe Expo Group helps grow revenues and advance causes through the design and execution of compelling, memorable experiences. Imagination fuels our passion to create trade shows, events and exhibits that engage people on a higher level. The company has headquarters near Dallas with offices in Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Detroit, Las Vegas, Orlando, San Antonio and Washington D.C. Learn more at www.theexpogroup.com.

