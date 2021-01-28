"Vacation Of Love" Producers Deliver Gift Packages Around The World In Celebration Of Lunar New Year In China

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese light comedy "Vacation of Love", produced and released by iQIYI, is sponsoring Lunar New Year snack gift packages for the global Chinese diaspora.

BEIJING, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese light comedy "Vacation of Love", produced and released by iQIYI, is sponsoring Lunar New Year snack gift packages for the global Chinese diaspora. iQIYI and its global portal, joined by the Canadians for Youth Leadership and Action (CYLA) and International Youth Business Innovation (IYBI), is taking this opportunity to deliver Lunar New Year to the world, sharing the happiness of this special festival at a time when people are lacking social activities and companionship.

Vacation of Love is a light comedy starring Yao Chen, Bai Yu, Da Peng and Zhang Jingchu in celebration of the Lunar New Year in China. It tells the story of four groups of guests coming to the "True Love Resort", and features a love story, an age-gap relationship, a middle-aged couple trying to save their marriage and a girl's rebellious journey.

Four stories covering different age groups in one light comedy present a comprehensive take on career, romance, family and parent-child relationships. Featuring scenes of emotion-sharing and conflict-solving among family members in real life, the comedy is the perfect choice for Lunar New Year.

Students and migrant workers in North America, Australia and Singapore who have received this Lunar New Year gift package with "Love" from China, will enjoy popular foods such as Luosifen (rice noodles in spicy soup) and hotpot soup base, as well as popular snacks that evoke childhood memories such as jellies, senbei rice crackers, creamy candies and roasted pumpkin seeds. The package also welcomes the Lunar New Year with spring festival Chinese language couplets which express best wishes for the coming year.

The package was also delivered to a Singaporean volunteer team who initiated fundraising to help Hubei province fight against COVID-19 during the outbreak and supported many Chinese migrants working in Singapore.

The arrival of the gifts has been warmly welcomed by overseas Chinese. Students excitedly recorded unboxing videos after receiving the gift, helping them to feel less lonely with the delivery of the Lunar New Year atmosphere.

The Lunar New Year is the most important traditional festival in China. Each year Chinese people all over the world reunite with their families. This year, however, due to the home quarantine policies in different countries, less celebration activities will take place.

The packages from Vacation of Love producers gifts the global Chinese diaspora with the enjoyment of snacks and light comedy at home while celebrating a wonderful Lunar New Year.

For more information, please visit: https://www.iqiyi.com/v_13ag6y830eo.html

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vacation-of-love-producers-deliver-gift-packages-around-the-world-in-celebration-of-lunar-new-year-in-china-301217131.html

SOURCE iQIYI