"Together, We're Winning" The Fight Against Blinding Diseases

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly 50 years after its inception, the Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, unveils a new campaign: "Together, We're Winning." The new theme launches during Blindness Awareness Month in October to galvanize support to accelerate the search for preventions, treatments, and cures.

"Today, we can say we're truly winning — beating each blinding retinal disease is now only a matter of time and money"

"The campaign emphasizes the many constituents - our national organization, the robust scientific community, chapters, volunteer and donors - coming together to fight the diseases that cause blindness," says Jason Menzo, chief operating officer. "It's not just about fighting these diseases; it's about celebrating the wins and many victories along the way."

To date, the Foundation has raised more than $800 million in an effort to end diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, Stargardt disease, and the entire spectrum of blinding retinal diseases affecting more than 10 million Americans and millions more throughout the world.

Just over a decade ago, the first person with an inherited retinal disease was able to regain their sight thanks to a genetic treatment made possible through research funded by the Foundation. This year, the Foundation has awarded 82 research grants and largely funded more than 40 emerging therapies in clinical trials. Just ten years ago, there were only a few clinical trials underway.

"Today, we can say that we're truly winning — beating each blinding retinal disease is now only a matter of time and money," adds Menzo. "We need everyone's support to finally defeat these diseases that cause blindness. We've come so far — but there's so much left to do."

The "Together, We're Winning" campaign launch coincides with Blindness Awareness Month to heighten the blind and visually impaired community and the realities of living without sight. During October, two specific days will receive dedicated social support - World Sight Day and White Cane Day.

World Sight Day falls on Thursday, October 8 , to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairments.

, to focus global attention on blindness and vision impairments. White Cane Day is a national observance in the United States , celebrated on October 15 of each year since 1964. The date is set aside to celebrate the achievements of people who are blind or visually impaired, and the important symbol of blindness and tool of independence, the white cane.

About the Foundation Fighting BlindnessEstablished in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $800 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

