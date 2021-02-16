"The Urban Tech Republic" - Berlin TXL: Berlin's Industrial & Research Park For Innovative Urban Technologies

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a unique move to make use of the vast area vacated by Tegel Airport (TXL), Berlin is creating an industrial and research park dedicated to urban technologies called "The Urban Tech Republic".

This innovation hub, situated 15 minutes from the city center, aims to focus on several tech core themes, from efficient net-zero energy systems, environmentally-friendly transportation, clean water, recycling, use of sustainable materials in construction to networked systems control. It's ideal for research, development, testing and production and where science can work hand-in-hand with business to find perfect solutions for the future.

Companies dedicated to future technologies - in sectors such as energy, mobility, water, recycling, materials and ICT - can expect to find surroundings conducive to their business models here, including immediate access to curated scientific institutions, testing and lab spaces, all of which are embedded in a unique space for urban technology innovation.

Technologies will be researched and developed right next door to a brand-new residential district named Schumacher Quartier featuring 5,000 homes accommodating as many as 10,000 people if not more. Not to mention the newly-planned neighboring districts of Cité Pasteur and TXL Nord.

The area occupied by The Urban Tech Republic is considerable. Its equivalent to five percent of metropolitan Paris providing sufficient space for large, medium and small entities totaling 20,000 plus employees.

In addition, ca. 2,500 students will attend the renowned Beuth University of Applied Sciences, which has already committed to occupy the former terminal building. The university's approach to conducting research pragmatically embraces concepts from a variety of scientific fields to meet future urban challenges. The Competence Center named "City of the Future" includes three competence clusters that work to solve complex social problems: 1. Life in the City of the Future (economics, education, society and health with a major focus on Life Sciences) 2. Infrastructures for the City of the Future (effectively shaping or enhancing living conditions) and 3. Urban Technologies for the City of the Future (energy generation, building construction, transportation systems and environment protection)

Ultimately, the campus Berlin TXL will be home to as many as 5,000 students. Take-off is planned for summer 2021!

