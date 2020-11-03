"The So-Called President" Web Series Examines Trump Presidency And Uncovers Just How We Got Here

NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For those of us asking how did we get here, The So-Called President is just what we needed. From the start, the Trump administration challenged our most deeply rooted notions about how a society is meant to run. The events of the past several months and the 2020 presidential election are the culmination of a tumultuous time that began four years ago.

The So-Called President is a 3D animated pop-rock-hip hop musical series launching on YouTube on Election Day with the first of six webisodes. Through music, adept storytelling, and realistic animation, The So-Called President pulls straight from the headlines to unflinchingly explore the first year of the Trump administration.

"Like many, I started closely following the events of the current presidential administration from day one. What has been so fascinating to me is that every move, every issue, every calculation has been widely reported, yet we continue to be surprised at the result," said creator Anthony Robustelli. "My goal in creating this project is to connect the dots, and the amazing thing is that they're all there. All that was left was to set it to music."

Complete with a full supporting cast that includes not only the White House inner circle, but champions of the people - from Bernie to Warren to Harris, The So-Called President entertains as it educates and examines the issues that continue to divide the country. Based on the stage play of the same name, which launched last year as part of The New Work Series, The So-Called President is poised to do for modern-day American politics what Hamilton did for the birth of the nation.

Preview The So-Called President Episode One: Playing With Matches

