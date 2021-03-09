"The Cure" Captures Crisis In The Time Of COVID-19

MIAMI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cure by Dr. Ken Peters, an International Economist, delivers a taut thriller in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

MIAMI, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cure by Dr. Ken Peters, an International Economist, delivers a taut thriller in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. In the tradition of professionals who turned to write novels such as Michael Crichton and John Grisham, Ken Peters' second book captures the current issues surrounding vaccines and the danger of those in power who might use them for devious motives.

A sinister plot is launched to use the African Pandemic of AIDs to benefit those who control the world's wealth and power.

It's 2010, and AIDs is rampant throughout Africa. A South Africa Biotech company has developed a vaccine. Long since disenfranchised from their former property in Africa, Old World European families seek to reclaim the continent they have always seen as theirs.

Ken Peters is an International Economist and a retired former international senior healthcare corporate executive. He is currently a faculty member lecturing at FIU and has lectured around the world. Most noted, he has been a three-time featured guest lecturer at the University of Shanghai. Dr. Peters has lived and traveled worldwide for more than 30 years spanning four continents from Asia, South America, Europe, and Africa. In the genre of Daniel Silva, this book is a page burner as the end approaches.

Search paperback or eBook The Cure, Ken Peters , ISBN 9781098351847 is available now in preorders in eBooks and in paperbacks. "The Cure" available beginning March 22, 2021 will be available in the US at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, www.bookshop.org, www.bookbaby.com, www.scribd.com. In Germany at www.ciando.com and in the United Kingdom at www.gardners.com. Also, available at all independent brick and mortar bookstores worldwide. All eBooks available in Kindle and Nook formats beginning March 22, 2021 .

His last thriller, " Off Shore," also available at www.amazon.com, www.lulu.com in paperback/online

