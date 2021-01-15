"Texas School Choice Week" Recognized For Sixth Consecutive Year; Governor Abbott Joins Nation's Leaders In Celebrating Education

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, the last week of January has been officially recognized as Texas School Choice Week by the state's governor. Gov. Abbott joins more than a dozen other governors, as well as hundreds of county, city, and town leaders, who have officially recognized Jan. 24-Jan 30 as School Choice Week.

Nationally, more than 33,000 activities have been planned for this year's annual celebration, which is taking place entirely virtually. The Week raises awareness about opportunity in K-12 education and the importance of parents exploring and identifying the best school fit for their child.

In Texas, community members have planned 2,827 virtual activities to celebrate education and spark conversations about the diverse learning environments that help children succeed. These activities will take the shape of social media contests, at-home activities, large virtual school fairs in San Antonio, Austin, and Houston, and more. Schools of every type - traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool - will join in the celebration.

"The goal of this week is to celebrate children, families, and teachers—and raise awareness about how school choice positively impacts each of them," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "We are thrilled by how many Texas families are celebrating their schools and choosing to be actively involved in their child's education, and we're grateful to Gov. Abbott for officially recognizing School Choice Week."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities -- such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases -- to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

For more information or to watch Gov. Abbott's video message about the Week, visit schoolchoiceweek.com/texas .

