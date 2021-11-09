"Ready…Set…No!" Say Teachers About School Readiness For Remote Learning

With the coronavirus pandemic lingering, the specter of another school shutdown is haunting many teachers. Even as a safe vaccine for children is being rolled out, school-based COVID cases remain high and parents aren't yet lining up to get shots in their kids' arms: according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, 32 percent of parents said they would "wait and see" about the vaccine, and nearly a quarter said they will "definitely not" get their kid vaccinated.

This will mean U.S. schools must be prepared for another pivot to online learning - and a study conducted by Stride, Inc. (LRN) - Get K12 Inc. Report suggests many teachers are worried about having the right resources to do so. In all, 63% of teachers said they're concerned about their school or school district's ability to support education online and just 34% considered their school or school districts very prepared.

The survey also found more than 85% of respondents are concerned about possible teacher shortages, particularly as relates to potential for increased class size and declining student academic performance. More than 7 in 10 teachers think using state-certified online instructors to fill gaps is a good idea.

Stride's study found 54% of polled teachers asked their school or school district for additional resources to aid online learning and 61% believed such resources could improve the quality of online learning. And 79% of teachers said an education technology partner could help create a more effective online learning environment.

Stride stands ready to help schools ensure online learning delivers. A Northwest Evaluation Association survey found Stride's established K12 schools outperformed the national trend of learning loss and boosted student performance during the 2020-21 school year, when schools across the country had to quickly pivot to remote instruction during the coronavirus pandemic.

"While much remains uncertain about the pandemic, one thing is clear: online learning is here to stay," said Dr. Jodi Marshall, Senior Vice President at Stride. "Teachers deserve access to the essential resources to keep education moving forward, and Stride Learning Solutions is ready to help any educator, school, or district prepare for their short or long term online or blended learning objectives."

Interviews for this research were conducted online between October 13 - October 20, 2021, from a national sample of 630 kindergarten - 12th grade teachers in the U.S. by Stride in partnership with 3rd party research provider Qualtrics. Survey results can be seen here.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (LRN) - Get K12 Inc. Report we are reimagining learning - where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211109006142/en/