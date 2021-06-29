SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, June 29 th, San Jose city workers and community members will gather from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at San Jose City Hall while the City Council meets inside to discuss the budget.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, June 29 th, San Jose city workers and community members will gather from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM at San Jose City Hall while the City Council meets inside to discuss the budget. City workers in AFSCME Local 101 and IFPTE Local 21 are rallying to demand city council members take bold action to address our understaffing crisis and support equitable wage increases for workers who risked their lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.

700 chairs will be set up to represent the over 700 staff vacancies in the City of San Jose. These staff vacancies reflect unfulfilled city services for the public and the City's failure to recruit and retain experienced staff.

WHAT: Union rally to call on the San Jose Mayor and City Council to stand with essential workers and pass a budget that prioritizes city services and the workers who provide them.

WHO: City workers in IFPTE Local 21, AFSCME Local 101, and community allies in Sacred Heart, Silicon Valley De Bug, San Jose/Silicon Valley NAACP Branch and others.

WHEN: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM

WHERE: San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113

VISUALS:700 empty chairs, a hundred people rallying in front of City Hall with large signs.

Notes for Media:Union members will be available to the media before and after the event.

AFSCME Local 101IFPTE Local 21

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rally-for-equity--san-jose-frontline-workers-gather-at-city-hall-301322372.html

SOURCE IFPTE 21