"Power To The Patients" Awareness Campaign Launched To Combat Hidden Prices Of Healthcare

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Power to the Patients," a new awareness campaign was launched today to combat hidden prices of healthcare. Following a recently mandated rule at the start of 2021, hospitals must provide clear and upfront pricing information about the items and services provided. This campaign strives to raise awareness that prices are a patient's right prior to receiving care. To launch the campaign, activist and Academy-Award winning actress Susan Sarandon, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo, and activist and renowned artist Shepard Fairey will participate as ambassadors and introduce a series of public service announcements. Additional ambassadors for the campaign include photographer Martin Schoeller, Boston Marathon bombing survivor Adrianne Haslet, and artists Tats Cru, ARTXIV, JEKS ONE and Pamela Bliss.

As a result of hidden healthcare prices destroying the financial well-being of patients, particularly the most vulnerable, this new rule allows patients and their families to understand the real financial obligations of their medical decisions upfront. This campaign will help bring awareness to this rule and combat the lack of transparency and inconsistent pricing often leading Americans to financial despair.

As part of this campaign, "Power to the Patients," has started a mural project across the U.S. spreading awareness of the campaign through the power of art created by Fairey. Public murals have been completed in cities across the country including Nashville, TN, Orlando, FL, New York, NY, Indianapolis, IN, Greensboro, NC, Los Angeles, CA, Seattle, WA, Detroit, MI, Clarksdale, MS and Albuquerque, NM with additional murals slated to begin nationwide including Portland, OR, Dallas, TX and Denver, CO.

"I'm happy to be part of this campaign because people need transparency and consistent pricing in the healthcare industry in order to make educated decisions in every aspect of their lives. I look around and I see families devastated by medical bills and escalating prescription costs. No one should lose their livelihood, their home, their life because they can't afford or understand the prices of their medical treatment. Until there is a universal healthcare system in this country, we need transparency and consistent pricing in the healthcare industry. Dealing with health issues is stressful enough without having to deal with hidden prices," said Sarandon.

"This is an incredibly important issue and I'm honored to join this campaign. A patient's right to access information regarding their healthcare is crucial and with this movement I hope we can engage and shed a light around this conversation," said Erivo.

"I'm a Type 1 Diabetic, my wife has Multiple Sclerosis and I've seen friends with cancer be bankrupted. So, of course, healthcare and healthcare costs are important to me. I also see the way that art can affect people and draw them into an issue that they might otherwise reject or ignore. That's what I'm trying to do with my art for the Power to the Patients movement, to make sure that it connects with people emotionally and intellectually. I want to pull people in and make them think and decrease the amount of suffering in the world," said Fairey.

Joining in the movement are brothers Kevin Morra and Paul J. Morra of Swift River Productions. "There is nothing distinguished about a civilization not working to lessen the burden on its citizens who are facing a health adversity. Healthcare financial objectives should never include the equation: 'profit = sick people + hidden prices.' Fundamental patient rights are a universal issue. This is not about politics. This is about people," said Kevin Morra.

Additional information about the campaign can be found at powertothepatients.org.

About "Power to the Patients"Hospitals save lives, but the hidden prices of healthcare all too often end up destroying the financial well-being of their patients, especially for the most vulnerable. On January 1, 2021, a new healthcare rule mandates that all hospitals must finally publish their real prices online. This incredible breakthrough allows patients and their families an understanding of the real financial obligations of their medical decisions and even creates an opportunity for them to responsibly compare prices across hospitals. This is an extraordinary, life-changing development in healthcare for all Americans. For the first time in US history, entering a hospital will not so easily lead to financial despair as a result of price gouging or unexpected medical bills. Finally, patients can take care of themselves medically while taking control of their financial health. We now have the right to see real prices before we receive care. Our Health. Our Money. Power to the Patients. Additional information at powertothepatients.org.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/power-to-the-patients-awareness-campaign-launched-to-combat-hidden-prices-of-healthcare-301259746.html

SOURCE Power to the Patients