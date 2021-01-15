"North Dakota School Choice Week" Proclaimed For Fourth Consecutive Year; Gov. Burgum Raises Awareness About K-12 Education

BISMARCK, N.D., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, the last week of January has been officially recognized as North Dakota School Choice Week. This year, Gov. Doug Burgum's proclamation recognizes that all North Dakota students deserve access to a high-quality education, and educational variety enhances the vibrancy of North Dakota communities.

Around the nation, more than a dozen other governors have proclaimed School Choice Week in their states, and hundreds of city, county, and town leaders have proclaimed the Week in their jurisdictions.

Parents, schools, and other organizers have planned 42 safe activities in North Dakota, ranging from virtual activities to families discussing education at home and listing reasons they are grateful for their choices. All activities aim to raise awareness of school choices and spark conversations about the diverse and innovative learning opportunities that help children succeed.

More than 33,000 virtual or socially distanced activities have been independently planned for School Choice Week nationwide. Schools of every type - traditional public, public magnet, public charter, private, online, and homeschool - will participate.

"This year and every year, children's lives are changed by the educational opportunities they have and the educational opportunities they lack access to," said Andrew Campanella, president of National School Choice Week. "School Choice Week gives families a time to talk about K-12 education, shine a positive light on great schools and educators, and explore learning options for the upcoming year."

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities -- such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases -- to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children. The effort is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation.

