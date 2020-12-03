"Mykeah" New EP "Party With Me"

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mykeah has announced the release of her anticipated new EP. " Party With Me" along with V. I. P. "Gotcha Good" & "New Mess" to complete "PARTY WITH ME" EP, will be available at all DSPs and streaming services.

" Party With Me" EP, marks Mykeah's first new release since her 2019 EP "Bad Princess". What Mykeah had to say about the "PARTY WITH ME" EP "I enjoyed working with all the artists that appear on this EP RRose RRome, Vado, Papixhu, and Chuchie Chu.

I wanted to put myself out there, having to follow up the Bad Princess EP I needed to fill that void, what makes this EP so special is that it was created knowing I had to allow the Artist in me to take over and that being said the elements that surround "me" had to reflect the EP… Can you party with me? that is the ultimate question to inspire, entertain, and connect the masses with high energy and positivity… See you all there!".

